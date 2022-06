It is a big week for Kent City Athletics. Not only do we have four teams competing in the post season, but we are hosting the MHSAA Division 3 Track and Field Finals at Ward Memorial Field on Saturday. We are the smallest school to host such an event. A lot of work has been poured into the planning phase, it is now time to execute that plan. If you are available to help on Saturday please let me know. Everyone helping will gain free admission, get a free lunch, and will also receive a pretty cool State Finals t-shirt. Hope to see you there!

KENT CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO