Uvalde, TX

More than 5,000 veterans honored at Resthaven Cemetery

 4 days ago

Flameless vigil for Uvalde victims tonight at Charles A. Guy Park.

Bubba’s donating all Wednesday proceeds to Uvalde Victims Relief Fund

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All 33 Texas Bubba’s locations will be donating 100 percent of their proceeds to benefit the Uvalde Victims Relief Fund created by University Health. This applies to any purchase made today, Wednesday, June 1. Valid all day on dine-in, to go, curbside, mobile app, and...
19 custom caskets designed, delivered to Uvalde elementary school shooting victims

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - SoulShine Industries out of Edna, Texas has delivered 19 custom caskets to Uvalde as funerals get underway for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting. The owner, Trey Ganem, tells KCBD it’s not the first time they have provided the service in the aftermath of a mass shooting, like in Sutherland Springs, but this experience was unlike the others.
Abbott requests special legislative committees in the wake of Uvalde school massacre

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent a joint letter requesting Texas legislative leaders convene special legislative committees to “protect all Texans.”. The request, made in a letter sent to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan, comes following the massacre at Robb Elementary School...
Noon Notebook: Community Health Fair

More than 5,000 veterans honored at Resthaven Cemetery. Flameless vigil for Uvalde victims at Charles A. Guy Park. Flameless vigil for Uvalde victims tonight at Charles A. Guy Park. Updated: May. 27, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT.
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed by a teacher shortly before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers, leaving investigators searching to determine why, state police said Tuesday. State police...

