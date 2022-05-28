More than 5,000 veterans honored at Resthaven Cemetery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - SoulShine Industries out of Edna, Texas has delivered 19 custom caskets to Uvalde as funerals get underway for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting. The owner, Trey Ganem, tells KCBD it’s not the first time they have provided the service in the aftermath of a mass shooting, like in Sutherland Springs, but this experience was unlike the others.

1 DAY AGO