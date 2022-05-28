LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All 33 Texas Bubba’s locations will be donating 100 percent of their proceeds to benefit the Uvalde Victims Relief Fund created by University Health. This applies to any purchase made today, Wednesday, June 1. Valid all day on dine-in, to go, curbside, mobile app, and...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - SoulShine Industries out of Edna, Texas has delivered 19 custom caskets to Uvalde as funerals get underway for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting. The owner, Trey Ganem, tells KCBD it’s not the first time they have provided the service in the aftermath of a mass shooting, like in Sutherland Springs, but this experience was unlike the others.
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent a joint letter requesting Texas legislative leaders convene special legislative committees to “protect all Texans.”. The request, made in a letter sent to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan, comes following the massacre at Robb Elementary School...
More than 5,000 veterans honored at Resthaven Cemetery. Flameless vigil for Uvalde victims at Charles A. Guy Park. Flameless vigil for Uvalde victims tonight at Charles A. Guy Park. Updated: May. 27, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed by a teacher shortly before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers, leaving investigators searching to determine why, state police said Tuesday. State police...
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe is calling on his social media followers to help him find a young survivor of the horrific Uvalde school shooting after the boy was seen wearing his jersey number during an interview. In a tweet, Marlowe asked for help...
