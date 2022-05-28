Every No. 1 NFL draft pick from the University of Georgia

(Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs have the most No. 1 overall picks in NFL draft history along with Notre Dame, Oklahoma and USC. All four programs have had five players selected with the top pick in the NFL draft.

Georgia tied the record when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected University of Georgia defensive end Travon Walker with the top selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

Georgia’s 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL draft are the most picked from one school in a seven round draft in NFL history. The Dawgs also set a school record for the most players drafted for a second consecutive season.

Who is every top NFL draft pick from UGA? Can you name all five?

1943: Frank Sinkwich

The Detroit Lions selected Frank Sinkwich with the first pick of the 1943 NFL draft. Sinkwich won the 1942 Heisman Trophy and went on to win the NFL MVP award in 1944. Sinkwich played halfback at Georgia.

1945: Charley Trippi

Charley Trippi had an incredible NFL career. He ended up as a Pro Football Hall of Fame member and lived up to the hype of being the top pick of the 1945 NFL draft.

Trippi was a man of many talents throughout his eight-season career with the Chicago Cardinals. Trippi played running back, punter, defensive back and quarterback during his NFL career.

1953: Harry Babcock

The San Francisco 49ers selected Georgia defensive end Harry Babcock with the first pick of the 1953 NFL draft. Babcock had a short NFL career (1953-1955). He was the third No. 1 pick from Georgia in a decade, but the Bulldogs would not have another top NFL draft pick for over 50 years.

2009: Matthew Stafford

The Detroit Lions selected Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford with the first pick of the first round of the 2009 NFL draft. Stafford had a long, successful career with the Lions. He helped Detroit return to respectability.

In 2021, the Lions traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for several first round picks. In his first year with Los Angeles, Stafford and his powerful arm helped the Rams win the Super Bowl.

2022: Travon Walker

The Jacksonville Jaguars surprised a lot of folks when they drafted Travon Walker with the first pick of the 2022 NFL draft. Walker has incredible traits and an impressive athletic profile.

He stops the run first and then rushes the passer. Jacksonville desperately needs a more effective defense and Walker will help the Jaguars cause. Last season, Walker had 6 sacks, a team-high 36 quarterback hurries, and came up big in the College Football Playoff en route to a national championship victory.