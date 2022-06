A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. See when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update. Plus, it’s the first day of hurricane season, and that’s what the latest episode of our "Across the Sky" weather podcast is all about. Learn what’s concerning meteorologists the most and what efforts are being made to keep more people safe as another active season begins.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO