The tragic events that have taken place across the world, but most specifically the tragedy at the Uvalde, Texas school is now pushing one Tyler business do to what they can to help out. The gun store, gunsmith, and gun range known as Vault Arms in Tyler, Texas is now offering free basic handgun courses to teachers and school administrators that are interested in learning how to properly handle and operate a firearm.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO