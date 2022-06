The Bath Richfield Kiwanis will sponsor the 50th Annual Richfield Community Day on Sunday, August 14. This event requires a lot of time, manpower and operating expenses. Local businesses and individuals are asked to contribute to help make this year’s special event a big success. Consider a monetary donation, or highlight your business with a basket or a prize for the drawing held at the end of the day.

RICHFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO