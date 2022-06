Families in Uvalde, Texas, are beginning to bury the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School last week. Today, funerals are held for 10-year-olds Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Yuleana Rodriguez. As these children are being laid to rest, it's often other children who are coming to pay their respects. The Texas Newsroom's Sergio Martinez-Beltran is in Uvalde and tells us about the hundreds of people who have traveled there over the last few days to honor the victims.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO