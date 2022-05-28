Bridgeport police: Person shot in the abdomen late Friday on Prince Street

Thumbs up to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection bumping up starting salaries in hopes of luring more candidates for seasonal positions. While some state residents may not support increasing the salaries up to $17 an hour, it’s preferable to having to limit access to beaches, parks and campgrounds. The challenge of finding summer help is not unique to Connecticut, but Memorial Day has passed and lifeguard jobs still need to be filled at Black Rock State Park in Watertown, Burr Pond State Park in Torrington, Indian Wells State Park in Shelton, Sherwood Island in Westport, Silver Sands State Park in Milford and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield. The recruiting drive will continue through June 17.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO