Uvalde, TX

TX Funeral Homes Short On Coffins After Massacre

By jsalinas
 3 days ago

Some Texas funeral homes are trying to get enough coffins for 21 people killed in a school...

NBC News

Funerals commence for Uvalde, Texas mass shooting victims

A week ago, today, A gunman killed 19 students and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas leaving the community shattered. Four of the 21 funerals that will be spread over the next two weeks, took place today where many gathered to celebrate the lives lost.May 31, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
Funerals Begin: White Gloves, Small Casket, Overflow Crowd

(AP) — A week after a gunman ran into a Texas grade school and started shooting, the first of 21 funerals began on Tuesday. Hundreds of mourners turned out for an afternoon Mass to remember Amerie Jo Garza. Six pallbearers wearing white shirts and gloves carried her small casket into Sacred Heart Catholic Church, which turned away several people after reaching capacity.
UVALDE, TX
WTRF

Father, son donate custom coffins for Texas elementary school shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas (WTRF) — Sometimes it’s the little things, the extra effort, that helps to make a tragedy a bit more bearable. Casket-maker Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries is customizing 20 caskets, including those for 18 children, for the victims of last week’s Texas elementary school shooting, according to BuzzFeed. One child will not have a custom casket, but Ganem told the New York Post that he did not want to elaborate.
UVALDE, TX
A week after the murder, Uvalde buried his dead

A week after the massacre committed by a gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, which shocked America, the small Texan town that still traumatized its first young victims on Tuesday, torn between pain and anger. The funeral of 19 children and 2 teachers, who died on May 24 under...
UVALDE, TX
TheDailyBeast

Uvalde Teacher Closed the Door Gunman Used to Enter School, Lawyer Says

Although a teacher at Robb Elementary School propped open a door the day of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting that left 21 dead, she closed the door before the gunman accessed the school, her lawyer said. Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old who shot and killed 19 students and two teachers and injured 17 others last Tuesday, did enter Robb Elementary through the door the teacher had previously propped open with a rock so she could carry in food from her car. While doing so, the teacher witnessed Ramos crash his truck outside the school, so she rushed back to the building to call 911 to report the crash, said Don Flanary, her San Antonio-based lawyer. After she went back outside while on the phone with 911, someone at the funeral home nearby yelled that Ramos had a gun, so she ran back inside the school and pulled the door closed, believing it would lock automatically, Flanary said. Surveillance video and audio also confirms that the teacher removed the rock propping the door open and closed it behind her, said an unnamed law enforcement official who reviewed the footage. Officials are currently investigating why this door and other doors at the school were not locked the day of the shooting.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
A Dad’s Anguish Outside Texas School While Shooting Unfolded

(AP) — Javier Cazares raced to his daughter’s school when he heard there was a shooting and spent 35 to 45 agonizing minutes there, waiting for word of her. He scanned the children fleeing Robb Elementary School for his 9-year-old “firecracker.” He yearned to run in himself. He and other parents grew increasingly agitated that the police weren’t doing more to stop the gunman who holed up in a classroom, killing kids.
UVALDE, TX
kurv.com

Texas Police: Teacher Closed Propped-Open Door Before Attack

(AP) — State police say the Robb Elementary School teacher who propped open an exterior door that a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers had closed the door but it did not lock. Investigators initially said the teacher propped the door open with...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde resident captures audio of apparent radio call of a child saying they'd been shot

UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

Investigators reveal new details of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

As the investigation into the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers continues, authorities are walking back earlier statements that the gunman entered the building through a door that was left propped open by a teacher. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley has the details. June 1, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
TODAY.com

Exclusive: First responder recounts rushing into Robb Elementary

In an emotional interview, border patrol agent Jacob Albarado recounts rushing into Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, while off duty to get to his wife and daughter who were inside the building. “I got there as fast as I could. I was trying to get toward my wife’s room and my daughter’s room,” Albarado says.May 31, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
thenewzealandtimes.com

Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
UVALDE, TX
KTSA

Converse man makes Uvalde-related threat to shoot up schools, arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Converse man was arrested early Tuesday morning for making a terroristic threat in relation to the Uvalde school shooting. Converse police said they were contacted Saturday about concerning comments made by a man at an area business the day prior. The man mentioned the Uvalde school shooting, stating that he was going to “shoot up” a middle school, then go to a high school and do the same.
CONVERSE, TX

