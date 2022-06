Cincinnati Reds catcher Aramis Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Tyler Stephenson is starting at catcher and Matt Reynolds is replacing Garcia in the lineup to play second base and bat ninth. Brandon Drury is on the hot corner and hitting second. Mike Moustakas is at designated hitter.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO