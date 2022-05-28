ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TX Gunman Wasn’t Confronted Before Shooting

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutrage is growing in Texas as details unfold about the hour of terror inside a Texas...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

smcorridornews.com

Member of Texas Mexican Mafia arrested

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Guadalupe Cano is back in custody following his arrest on May 13 in Robstown. No Crime Stoppers Reward will be paid. Guadalupe Cano, 54, of Robstown, is a member of the Texas Mexican Mafia. He was arrested at a house by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, with members of the Robstown Police Department assisting.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Local gun store weighs in on gun control

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As gun violence again tops the headlines in the wake of Uvalde, a local expert goes in depth on why and how people can be educated when purchasing a gun.  Sportsman’s Elite store director Richard Garcia says in the state of Texas, once an individual turns 18, they can start […]
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

LONSBERRY: TEXAS COPS SHAMED THEIR PROFESSION

In 90 minutes at Uvalde, more damage was done to the reputation of American law enforcement than was done in an entire summer of BLM protests. In the cowardice and incompetence of some small-time cops, the nation’s confidence in its protectors was shaken and an issue was raised that now confronts every America police officer – Who are you?
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Report: Uvalde Law Enforcement No Longer Cooperating With Texas On Probe

A South Texas police department and school district police force are apparently no longer helping out in a state probe of a deadly school shooting. Sources tell ABC News the Uvalde police departments stopped helping out last week after being criticized by Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Steve McCraw.
UVALDE, TX
KWTX

Texas man pleads guilty to transporting child inside plastic bin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas resident has admitted to illegally transporting a minor non-U.S. citizen within the country in federal court. Fernando Jaramillo,22, admitted he knew the minor was illegally present in the United States. Jaramillo arrived on March 9 at the checkpoint near Sarita where authorities noticed...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

70 missing children recovered in West Texas, authorities say

HOUSTON – Seventy missing children were recovered during a law enforcement operation in West Texas, authorities announced last week. Homeland Security Investigations El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and numerous other federal, state and local agencies located and recovered the children as part of the three-week operation.
WEST, TX
kurv.com

Justice Dept. To Review Response To Texas School Shooting

(AP) — The Justice Department says it’ll review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting. It’s an unusual federal look back that’s been prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow. Department spokesman Anthony Coley says the review will be conducted in a fair, impartial and independent manner and the findings will be made public. The announcement came as President Joe Biden was visiting Uvalde, where he and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects at a memorial to the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School last Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Boat Capsizes On Colorado Lake; 1 Dead, 1 Missing, 11 Hurt

(AP) — A boat has capsized on a Colorado lake, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing. Authorities told KRDO-TV that eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park on Sunday night when high winds apparently overturned the boat. The woman died at the scene, a child was flown to a hospital and the other survivors were treated at hospitals for hypothermia.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Austin

Texas offering Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 4

(KVII) — Anglers in Texas will have the opportunity to fish for free in Texas on Saturday, June 4 for Free Fishing Day. The Texas Department of Parks & Wildlife offers Free Fishing Day on the first Saturday in June each year to allow people to try fishing for the first time.
TEXAS STATE
92.9 NIN

A Central Texas Man Reels In A Massive Fish

Now that is one big fish. Recently, one Central Texas man went fishing down with his buddy at Lady Bird Lake in Austin and reeled in the biggest catch that he’s ever seen. While he was at the lake with his buddy, Cassidy Douglass caught an enormous 64-pound smallmouth buffalo fish. Douglass told KXAN that at first, he had no idea what he caught and that it took him around 25 minutes just to reel the massive fish in.
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox44news.com

Crews battle Morgan’s Point Resort structure fire, grass fire

MORGAN’S POINT RESORT, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple Central Texas fire crews battled a structure fire and a grass fire in Morgan’s Point Resort over the weekend. The Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department was dispatched around 4:12 p.m. Sunday to a structure fire with a possible victim trapped in the 10000 block of Buckhorn Cemetery Road. The department’s initial response included Engine 61 and Battalion 61.
MORGAN'S POINT RESORT, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Riverside High School teacher only one from El Paso selected to serve on task force

EL PASO, Texas - Sergio Estrada is one of 24 Texas teachers selected to join the Texas Education Agency (TEA) Teacher Vacancy Task Force. The task force is comprised of 26 teachers and 26 school system administrators charged with identifying solutions and address the current school staffing challenges facing the state. Estrada is the only The post Riverside High School teacher only one from El Paso selected to serve on task force appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Top 10 Worst Cities To Live in Texas

3. Donna - Located about 10 miles east of McAllen in the Rio Grande Valley. 4. Galveston - Located about 45 miles south of Houston. 5. Mercedes - Located about 5 miles east of Donna or 15 miles east of McAllen. 6. Vidor - Located in the Golden Triangle just...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Rapid growth is hurting the Texas Hill Country. Here's how

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the fastest-growing regions in the nation is the Texas Hill Country. Its open spaces, clear springs and streams, abundant wildlife and night skies are just a few of the things that draw thousands away from the city and into the rural area. In fact,...
AUSTIN, TX

