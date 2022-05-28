GALLERY: VP Harris visits Buffalo for mass shooting victim’s funeral

Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff were accompanied by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Air Force Two. They left Washington, D.C. from Joint Base Andrews for Buffalo at 8:45 a.m.
They then headed to Mt. Olive Baptist Church for the funeral of Ruth Whitfield.
If you have already gotten to your desk this morning, you probably noticed that the price of gas has not changed much. While there is a “gas tax holiday” coming to Western New York starting June 1st, one pastor from Michigan decided that he could not wait any longer before stepping in to help out.
Three former staffers accused New York Assemblymember Patrick Burke of firing them after urging him to condemn white supremacy in response to the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo in which a gunman slew 10 Black people. They told The New York Post on Saturday (May 28) that the Buffalo...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday’s funeral for 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield, the oldest and last of the victims of a gunman’s racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket to be laid to rest, became a call for action and an emotional plea to end the hate and violence that has wracked the nation.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Building a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills will create 10,000 construction jobs, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. The project is expected to cost $1.4 billion with New York State and Erie County contributing a combined $850 million. "Who’s going to build this? I’m really...
A retired federal agent is a possible accomplice who chatted with the Buffalo shooter and was invited to his private chat before the attack. The agent frequented the same hate-filled chat rooms and never reported the threat to law enforcement.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Esteemed News 4 anchor Melanie Orlins announced on air Friday that she will be leaving the station next week after five years on Wake Up! and News 4 at Noon. Her last day will be Friday, June 3. “I quickly learned why it’s called The...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the past decade or so we have seen seemingly impossible projects finally take shape here in the Queen City, from the Darwin Martin House, to the Richardson-Olmsted Campus, to waterfront development. However, one towering hurdle still stands out on our skyline, but momentum is finally building for the Central Terminal.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's official, the Bandits have one team left in their way as Buffalo looks for their first NLL title since 2008 and that team is Colorado. Colorado defeated San Diego late last night which sets up the championship series. Colorado was down 8-4 but the Mammoth...
Celebrating a birthday is a big deal! Even if you are the kind of person that isn’t super showy about the day, it is a day that should be celebrated nonetheless. You made another trip around the sun, and a lot has happened in the last 365 days that are accomplishments in itself, and they should be celebrated...but where?
The Police in the Town Of Hamburg has confirmed that a black bear has been seen wandering around the area over the weekend. The Town of Hamburg police posted on their Facebook page that the bear was seen on Scranton Road near Strnad Drive in the town of Hamburg. The bear was spotted on MAy 28th around 1:30 am. Police have advised residents in the area to stay away from the bear if they see it.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dear President Biden,. If only math were the biggest worry for 10-year-olds in Selena Borek's fifth-grade class at Frank Sedita Academy. "Some of my students live near that Tops. They go to that store, some were there earlier that day," Borek said. Omaliel Laboy's parents shop...
(The Hill) – If there’s one thing members of both parties agree on it is this: Congress is unlikely to pass significant gun control legislation, even after two shocking mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y. and Uvalde, Texas that targeted Black people and children. Lawmakers are engaging in conversations...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, a spokesperson from Tops Friendly Markets released the following statement regarding plans to reopen the location of the May 14 mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10 people:. “Our engineers and construction management team are working closely with local contractors and equipment suppliers...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo drivers should be aware of a bridge closure to take place on Friday. The New York State Department of Transportation is informing Buffalo drivers that a NY Route 5 over Tifft Street will be closed on Friday starting at 6 p.m. for paving work. The bridge will be closed to traffic for paving work.
If you have lived in Buffalo and Western New York your entire life, then you have probably seen and heard of all the different and unique suburbs of Buffalo. Most of us call ourselves "Buffalonians," but many of us grew up in a suburb that we hold near and dear to our heart.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Totally Buffalo Festival returned to Buffalo RiverWorks this weekend. The fun kicked off Saturday morning with live music and family-friendly activities. Some 90 local vendors are part of the festival, with things such as Buffalo-themed signs, shirts, jewelry, and much more for sale. Organizers say...
For nearly 30 years, Amy Betros has been a ray of light for Buffalo’s less fortunate. After a life-changing trip to Portugal, she sold her restaurant and bought St. Luke’s Church on Buffalo’s East Side. Along with her friend Norm Paolini, she opened St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy in 1994.
