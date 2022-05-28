ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Shore Medical Center Hosts “Surviving the Stresses of Life”

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShore Medical Center is offering its monthly support group, Caring Together, Living Well, on Wednesday, June 8, 3-4 p.m. at its Center for Family Caregivers, located just off of the hospital’s main lobby at 100 Medical...

somerspoint.com

hopewelltwp.org

COVID-19 Update for May 29, 2022

The CDC Community Level for Mercer County has now moved to High, taking into account hospital admissions and potential for strain on the healthcare system. It’s up to each of us to take sensible precautions to reduce community spread at this time. For more information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html. Everyone ages 2...
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Exit Zero's post

Join us for lunch during our extended hours TOMORROW, Mon, May 30 — we will open at 12! Enjoy our famously juicy burgers and acclaimed curries, washed down with Cape May drafts and crafted cocktails. Outdoor and indoor dining is first-come, first served OR book one of our private dining trailers online at exitzero.com/fillingstation.
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This NJ man makes Memorial Day mean something

While we only celebrate Memorial Day once a year here in America, some NJ locals spend each day celebrating. Ron Errickson Jr. has dedicated a vast majority of his free time to cleaning up war veterans' cemeteries as a sign of respect. He began cleaning up cemeteries after learning that...
Somers Point, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

No Amish in New Jersey? Think again

Although there are no Amish communities in New Jersey, you can find them doing business all over the Garden State. There are over half a dozen places where the Amish sell their wares or have actual markets here in New Jersey. There's probably no better place to see all that they have to offer than the Dutch Wagon Amish Market in Medford.
MEDFORD, NJ
CBS Philly

Union Representing Atlantic City Casino Workers Warning Families Summer Plans Could Be Affected By Labor Dispute

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The union representing Atlantic City casino workers is warning families their summer plans may be affected by a labor dispute. Union contracts at seven major casinos, including the Borgata, Caesars, Golden Nugget, Harrah’s, Hard Rock, Resorts Casino and Tropicana, ended on Tuesday. UNITE HERE Local 54, which represents Atlantic City casino workers, are demanding higher wages amid a competitive job market and inflation. “It’s been a rough couple years now,” Janey Negron, a Tropicana bartender and a member of the union’s negotiating committee, said. “Our job was a job where everybody would run to get, and nobody...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

The Best Milkshakes In Atlantic County, New Jersey

This was a very sweet assignment, as we reviewed and compiled our list of The Best Milkshakes In Atlantic County, New Jersey. Our list was the byproduct of a collaboration of friends and family, including our best “Foodie Fanatics,” who love saving “room” for dessert. Some...
The Cherry Hill Sun

COVID continues to surge in Camden County

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 1,475 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 8 new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 31. Additionally, there were 496 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,971. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 111,738 and 1,638 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Authorities Suspend Search For Missing Swimmer In Wildwood After Rescuing 3 People

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say the search has been suspended for a man who disappeared Tuesday while swimming off of Wildwood.  Three other swimmers were rescued. Cape May County authorities received a call around 4 p.m. Tuesday about a group in danger in the ocean near Andrews Avenue. The Coast Guard rescued three people from the water, but a man, who is said to be about 20 years old, is still missing.  The fire department was called out to aid in the rescue. CBS3 has learned the Coast Guard chopper suspended its search Tuesday night. But its boat continued searching for the missing man a while longer. The group may have been caught in a rip current. Officials remind swimmers to swim parallel to the shore and then swim back. Don’t try to fight the current. But more than that, Wildwood officials also want to remind visitors not to swim if there are no lifeguards on duty. Beaches in Wildwood will not be fully staffed until about mid-June. CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report. 
WILDWOOD, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

Tito Puente Jr. brings the spirit of his father’s music to Somers Point

When it comes to salsa, mambo and Latin jazz as a whole, there is no bigger legend than the late Tito Puente. A native of Spanish Harlem and a master bandleader, pianist and percussionist, Puente rose to fame in the 1950s and help familiarize the world with the infectious rhythms of Afro-Cuban, Latin and Caribbean music. His signature song “Oye Como Va” was famously covered by the band Santana back in the late ’60s and is one of the most famous Latin songs ever recorded.

