Championship Sunday is a institution in college athletics. The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns (35-21, 19-11 SBC) were in the Sun Belt Championship final for the first time since 2016, and their opponent is one they are familiar with in championship games: the Eagles of Georgia Southern (40-17, 23-7 SBC). Louisiana fell behind 5-0 early in the game and fought their way back to tie it at five. In the end, Louisiana scratched two runs across in the ninth to win their first Sun Belt Championship since 2016.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO