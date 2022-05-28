ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU baseball vs. Houston in AAC Tournament championship: Live score updates

By Monica Holland, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago
East Carolina will try to win its second American Athletic Conference tournament championship in four years with a noon matchup against Houston on Sunday.

The top-seeded Pirates (41-18) rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat Tulane 8-5 on Saturday to earn a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship, which will be televised on ESPNews. No. 3 seed Houston defeated No. 2 UCF 9-6 to set up the title-game tilt.

ECU and Houston met in a regular-season-ending three-game series in Greenville, with the Pirates sweeping the Cougars by a combined score of 16-9.

ECU is projected by Baseball America to be a regional host when the NCAA regionals begin Wednesday, giving the Diamond Bucs a 32nd regional appearance — the most by any team without making the College World Series.

Another AAC title would give ECU its 13th conference tournament championship and first since 2018.

The Pirates have won two straight AAC regular-season titles and carried the No. 1 seed into the league tournament, where they beat UCF (7-4), Cincinnati (15-5) and Tulane to reach the championship game.

Lane Hoover leads ECU with a .360 batting average. Bryson Worrell boasts a team-high 14 home runs, and he's tied with Jacob Jenkins-Cowart for the team lead in RBIs with 48. Carter Spivey is the top pitcher with a 2.42 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched.

IN THIS ARTICLE
