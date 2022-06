The police in Uvalde, Texas, admit that they made mistakes in responding to the mass shooting last week. And now the Department of Justice is investigating. And for the second time in as many weeks, President Biden tried to comfort a community devastated by a mass shooting. He was in Texas yesterday with the first lady. They met with families of the victims of the attack on Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO