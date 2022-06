MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there, I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with your Memorial Day Weekend Forecast!. It will be another warm and sunny day today across the Gulf Coast! Dewpoints continue to stay low, so luckily, it’s not feeling as muggy out there to begin the day. However, winds will shift later this morning, leading to increased humidity. Rain chances have crept back into the forecast but continue to stay low (10%). However, if heading to the beach, rain chances will be higher. Heading into this evening, the weather is looking great for your Sunday night plans. We’ll stay partly cloudy and dry. Heading into the overnight hours, lows will drop down into the mid-to-upper 60s and the lower-70s.

MOBILE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO