This Week’s Just Sold Properties on Sanibel, Captiva

santivachronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the...

santivachronicle.com

Comments / 1

gulfshorebusiness.com

Upstairs, downstairs: Residential moves in above retail in downtown Naples

Boutique, mixed-use developments are the rage in downtown Naples. A floor or two of upscale condominiums above a ground floor of high-end retail and office space has long been common on Fifth Avenue South, but now this popular vertical combination of residential and commercial is quickly expanding elsewhere in the city.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Brookside Market launches on Davis Blvd. in East Naples

The Brookside Market launched Saturday at 1947 Davis Blvd. in East Naples with a grand opening celebration featuring music, tacos, beer, wine and champagne at the new store and hangout. Co-owned by brothers Bryan and Matt Flores and Mangrove Outfitters’ Cody Shadley, the self-serve bar and bottle shop has a rotating selection of 160 craft beers, plus wine, charcuterie and sandwiches from Naples-based Yacht Club Subs. Brookside Market, which sells provisions for a day of boating or fishing, is connected to the adjacent Mangrove Outfitters Fly Shop, which Capt. Tom Shadley recently relocated about two miles from the storefront where it operated for 27 years. The new shop at 1949 Davis Blvd. sells high-end rods, reels and other fishing gear and apparel. It also provides in-house professional fishing guides.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

More Naples area restaurants opened than closed in May this year

While May has historically been the month of the year with the most restaurant closings annually, May 2022 was notable for its abundance of post-season openings in the Naples area. Although a few local restaurants such as The Counter Custom Burgers and Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill closed last month...
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Miami investor pays nearly $20 million for Charlotte County center

A Miami real investment firm has bought a Port Charlotte shopping center for $18.9 million. The 139,478-square-foot Murdock Carrousel shopping center is on U.S. 41 near Murdock Circle and Murdock Town Center. This is a section of Port Charlotte crowded with retailers and eateries including a Walmart Supercenter, Target, Metro Diner and Chick-fil-A all within about a mile of one another.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL real estate agents say the housing market is stabilizing

Snowbirds are heading home and that could have a positive impact on the housing market. Some of those seasonal residents are going home for the first time since the pandemic started. Real estate agents say the market is starting to stabilize. We can’t miss the signs, traffic is better and...
LEE COUNTY, FL
santivachronicle.com

Sanibel School Fund Breaks Records at Annual Event

The Sanibel and Captiva communities united in support of The Sanibel School in mid-May, making this year’s Blue Ribbon Golf Classic the most successful fundraiser for the school in history. The Sanibel School Fund announced the event raised more than $135,000 to support the school’s STEM program – a...
SANIBEL, FL
Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: Free Saturday at Naples Zoo, more

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Off the Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. Free Saturday at Naples Zoo. It’s Free Saturday for Collier County residents. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4. See...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New car washes under construction throughout Lee County

If the private-equity companies and investors played their cards right, there should be cleaner cars driving around Lee County soon. New car washes are under construction in just about every corridor of the county. A ModWash Express Car Wash is in the works for State Road 82 and Forum Boulevard....
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Carole’s House introduces French bakery café to Naples area

The Memorial Day weekend launch of a modern café and French bakery in East Naples is the beginning of a local business concept with plans to open as many as a half-dozen locations by the end of 2023. The second location is already underway for Carole’s House Café &...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

738 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral; 239-347-7033 or www.texastonys.com. 4519 Tamiami Trail E., Naples; 239-732-8392 or www.texastonys.com. Most Southwest Floridians may know Tony Phelan for his Pinchers restaurants. The food there is inspired by the Sunshine State. But Mr. Phelan is a Texas boy at heart, so it was natural that he would fuse the barbecue of his Texas roots with orange wood from Florida. His ribs, brisket, chicken, pork and other meats have a mellow kiss of citrus that complements the rubs.
CAPE CORAL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$1.16 billion Naples builder names new regional executive

National building services firm Manhattan Construction Co. has named Craig Bryant vice president of its Southwest Florida operations. Based in Naples, Bryant will oversee client engagement and executive leadership of the region’s preconstruction and construction services, according to a statement. Across his 23-year commercial construction career, Bryant has held project management and executive leadership positions primarily in Southwest Florida. His portfolio of projects includes multifamily, higher education, K-12, senior living, class A office space and hospitality market sectors.
NAPLES, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Naples Pride Returns to Cambier Park

Naples Pride will host the Fourth Annual Naples Pride Fest on June 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cambier Park in Naples.​. Naples Pride celebrates diversity and unity, educates the community on LGBTQ+ issues, and promotes equal rights for all. This inclusive and family-friendly event is open to the public. Guests will enjoy a day of live performances, engaging conversations, local vendors and exhibitors, kids activities, food, and drinks.​
NAPLES, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Collier and Lee County homeowners wonder if now is the time to sell their second house

Over the past two years, Southwest Florida has become the nation’s most popular destination for relocation. In 2021 alone, more than 547,000 people made the jump to the Sunshine State causing real estate prices to surge. The jewel of SWFL continues to be Naples. According to real estate analysis Rexter Marqueses of Mashvisor, Naples is one the most desirable places in the United States, ranking No. 7 in the U.S. News Best Places study of 150 metro areas. The city also topped the Best Places to Live in Florida. It also ranked favorably in other categories, including:
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Rising costs delay Fort Myers workforce housing apartment complex

A Fort Myers apartment complex with workforce housing in mind is delayed by at least four to six months due to rising costs. “Construction costs have risen dramatically in the past six months and have somewhat changed the project,” said Tom Rossi, co-founder and co-owner of Redburn Development, the company behind the project.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bear cub approaches people in Naples’ Pelican Marsh neighborhood

A man came across a bear in the Pelican Marsh neighborhood in Naples on Sunday. Above is the cub that was caught on camera in Pelican Marsh. At first, the bear showed curiosity about Jim Roberts and his neighbors. “The bear seemed very docile at first. And then as more...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bonita Springs seeking applicants for food insecurity program

Bonita Springs is launching a food insecurity funding program to implement a federal grant and is seeking applicants from area non-profit food pantries that currently serve citizens located in the city. The city received $496,713 in funding from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Aid,...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples billionaire David Hoffmann reflects on investing in SWFL

No sooner did David Hoffmann make Forbes’ list of billionaires for the first time did the Naples real estate investor step down as CEO of his Hoffmann Family of Companies. In an exclusive interview with Gulfshore Business, Hoffmann, 69, laughed at the insinuation that he was just trying to make the list prior to cutting back on his corporate duties. David and his wife Jerri’s two sons, Geoff and Greg Hoffmann, were named co-CEOs of the companies earlier this month.
NAPLES, FL

