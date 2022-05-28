ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Transforming lives and transforming the downtown

By David A. Jolley Guest Columnist
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
Jolley Submitted

In many ways, the goals of Keystone Mission and Diamond City Partnership (DCP), Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s non-profit management organization, are the same.

They’re both about transformation to a better tomorrow. Keystone Mission for homeless people determined to succeed, and DCP transforming the downtown to thrive given the realities of life and business after COVID.

Justin Behrens, Executive Director and CEO of Keystone Mission, says their work is building a community of hope by serving the homeless and educating the public on the challenges of homelessness. “Yes, we help feed and clothe people in need,” he adds. “But we also guide them through a proven process that includes instructional classes and various opportunities to better themselves. We include educational and housing programs, so our homeless clients are not only clean and well-fed, but they also gain job skills and life skills needed to move forward.”

The key, he insists, is to build relationships and provide a foundation so people in need can begin or return to happy and productive lives.

Similarly, Diamond City Partnership works continually to build relationships for a better Downtown Wilkes-Barre and the surrounding community.

“Downtown Wilkes-Barre is working to recover from the negative effects of the pandemic on the downtown economy,” says DCP Executive Director Larry Newman. “Businesses are slowly bringing employees back to the office, which certainly helps our downtown merchants and restaurants. But there are additional challenges created by the pandemic, including increased numbers of at-risk individuals. Diamond City Partnership, local government, Keystone Mission, along with its fellow social service agencies, and other partners are all focused on solving the challenge of helping those in need get off the streets and into effective services designed to help them put homelessness behind them.”

That’s the win/win the downtown needs to ensure the area is safe, clean, vibrant and inviting to businesses, employees, customers, visitors and students, now and well into the future.

Justin emphasizes that many of the homeless are not what the overall public perception is of people with no roof over their head or no place to go. “We find people who need our help for several reasons,” he says, “including the loss of employment, personal and family hardships, and other factors. Not all are abusing alcohol or drugs, and the vast majority can get back on their feet – with some well-planned help.”

To put a face to homelessness in our community, Justin shared Joe’s story. Joe, 68, came to Keystone Mission after living on the street after his home was destroyed by fire, and he had no money to get a new, more expensive place to live. Joe, who previously volunteered with a church group to help people in need, does not do drugs and hasn’t had a drink in many years. Displaced by the fire, he couldn’t go to the local homeless shelter because his photo ID expired. He struggled daily to get something to eat and find a place to sleep, and on top of that, he has medical conditions that could threaten his life.

Keystone Mission helped him obtain a current photo ID and provided the short-term relief of a hot meal, clothing, shower facilities, and a place to rest, but also focused on his long-term well-being. With its new 15-bed Transformation Center, Keystone Mission can accept people like Joe to start their transformation journey, connect with medical providers, and learn job training and life skills to help and guide them for the rest of their lives.

“I slept on the street behind a dumpster for two months because I didn’t have a photo ID, and Keystone Mission helped me to help myself,” Joe said. “Keystone Mission helped me connect with other community agencies and the Wright Center for medical care, and now I’m in an apartment and moving forward. There’s a stigma about being homeless, and Keystone Mission helped me have hope and determination to succeed.”

In addition to the 15-bed Transformation Center, Keystone Mission recently received zoning approval to convert the four-story Thomas C. Thomas building on East Union Street in Wilkes-Barre into a 32-apartment transitional housing facility to keep families together as they work through their transformation and get their lives back on track.

That’s good news as together our community seeks a lasting solution to a problem that must be solved. Thank you, Keystone Mission, Diamond City Partnership, and all other partners for tackling the various challenges we face and making our community a better place to live.

David A. Jolley is a member of the Diamond City Partnership Board of Directors and its Economic Vitality Transformation Team.

