ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Woman who punched Southwest flight attendant in face sentenced to 15 months in prison

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGsJY_0ftmMlkC00

SAN DIEGO — A passenger who attacked a Southwest Airlines flight attendant last year on a San Diego-bound plane was sentenced in federal court Friday to 15 months in prison.

The assailant, 29-year-old Vyvianna Quinonez, read a letter to the judge apologizing to the victim and expressing remorse for her actions, KFMB-TV reported.

Prosecutors initially sought a sentence of four months in federal custody and six months of house arrest, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Quinonez, who pleaded guilty to interfering with the duties of a flight attendant, was captured on video punching the victim, knocking two of the flight attendant’s teeth out, and pulling her hair.

U.S. District Judge Todd Robinson also ordered Quinonez to pay nearly $26,000 in restitution and a $7,500 fine plus three years of supervised release, KFMB reported.

According to the TV station, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaclyn Stahl argued in court that Quinonez violently assaulted the flight attendant in a “fit of rage,” punching her with a closed fist in the face and head, after Quinonez was confronted for violating three federal rules and regulations during the flight’s descent: not wearing her face mask properly, unbuckling her seat belt and leaving her tray table down.

“(Quinonez) violated her pretrial release by getting a DUI, and that was a factor in determining the sentence,” Stahl said following the sentencing, adding, “This sentence is justice for the victims. That is not only the flight attendant victim, but Southwest airlines and all passengers aboard that day.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, investigations into unruly passenger behavior spiked in 2021 to slightly fewer than 1,100 incidents, compared with an annual average between 100 and 200 during the prior decade, the Times reported.

While on supervised release, Quinonez is banned from flying any commercial aircraft and must participate in anger management classes, KFMB reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
beckersasc.com

California physician sentenced for smuggling drug to sell as COVID-19 'miracle cure'

A San Diego, Calif.-based physician was sentenced for attempting to profit by marketing a "miracle cure" for COVID-19, the U.S. Justice Department said May 27. Jennings Ryan Staley, MD, 44, admitted he tried to smuggle hydroxychloroquine into the U.S. to sell in his COVID-19 "treatment kits." He worked with a Chinese supplier to try to smuggle what he believed contained more than 26 points of hydroxychloroquine powder by mislabeling it as yam extract.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

'pH Miracle' founder faces new criminal charges

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The best-selling author and founder of the pH Miracle book series, Robert Young, faces new criminal charges for treating terminally-ill patients without medical training, certifications, or college degrees. Young, is the founder of the pH Miracle diet, a belief that cancer and other terminal...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
calexicochronicle.com

Brawley Husband Allegedly Stabs Wife, Holds Daughter Hostage

BRAWLEY — A Brawley man was jailed for stabbing his wife and holding his adult daughter hostage inside a home in the 800 block of Steven Street on Saturday night, May 28, according to Brawley police. The wife was injured to the point where she was flown to an...
BRAWLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Flight Attendants#Prison#Commercial Aircraft#Violent Crime#Southwest Airlines#Kfmb Tv#The Los Angeles Times#Dui
Times of San Diego

Campo Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Robbing Banks in San Diego, El Cajon

A Campo man was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for robbing two San Diego-area banks last year, as well as violating his release conditions in an unrelated case. Eric Tyler Oxenham, 27, pleaded guilty earlier this year to robbing a California Bank and Trust in El Cajon and a U.S. Bank on West Washington Street in Hillcrest. Both robberies occurred within a week’s time and on each occasion, he presented demand notes to the tellers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
CAMPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

Driver Hits Women Getting Out of Uber in Mountain View; Flees Scene

Police are searching for a driver who hit and injured two women who were getting out of an Uber Saturday morning. Two women were being dropped off by an Uber on the 3700 block of Hemlock St. Once they got out of the car, they stepped in front of a vehicle traveling towards them which hit them, police said. The vehicle fled the scene but was later located, unoccupied and was impounded by police. The driver has not been found.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Voiceof San Diego

City Attorney’s Office Not Making Changes after Infraction Ruling

This post originally appeared in the May 31 Morning Report. Get the free newsletter in your inbox today by clicking here. City Attorney Mara Elliott’s office told the Union-Tribune it isn’t planning to change its procedures weeks after a Superior Court appellate panel concluded that her office violated the constitutional rights of a homeless man.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theaviationgeekclub.com

USMC KC-130J Pilot who Landed his Plane Safely in a Farmer’s Field in California after a Mid-Air Collision with an F-35B received the Distinguished Flying Cross

Marine Capt. Michael Wolff, a KC-130J pilot, was awarded the Distinguished Flying for landing “successfully after losing two engines in flight.”. The US Marine Corps (USMC) pilot who safely landed a KC-130J Super Hercules tanker in a California field after a mid-air collision with an F-35B in 2020 received the highest military aviation award on May 25, 2020 in San Diego, the service said in a news release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

Missing National City woman found dead by family members

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Family members searching for an at-risk woman found her body Sunday in some brush about a mile from her home, police said. Carter's relatives found her lying face-down in some brush just east of the east curb line in the 1200 block of Harbor Drive, said Capt. Alex Hernandez of the National City Police Department.
zachnews.net

Parker Strip, AZ: Boater from Indio, California arrested after child dies from being struck by the under the influence boater along the Colorado River near Buckskin Mountain State Park.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) Parker Strip, Arizona: A boater from Indio, California was arrested after a child dies from being struck by the under the influence boater...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
70K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy