ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Stars Pay Tribute to Late Cameron Boyce on His Birthday: Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and More

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Never forgotten. Almost three years after his untimely death, stars are paying tribute to late Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce by wishing him a happy birthday.

On May 28, Dove Cameron , Sofia Carson and more celebrities who starred alongside the General Hospital alum in various projects took to social media to honor their friend the only way they know how — celebrating him on what would be his 23rd trip around the sun .

Boyce rose to fame on Disney Channel’s Jessie and its eventual spinoff, Bunk’d . The child star was also featured in the role of Carlos, Cruella De Vil’s son, in the 2015 DCOM Descendants . He reprised the role alongside Cameron, 26, Carson, 29, Booboo Stewart and Mitchell Hope for the sequel, Descendants 2 , in 2017. The third movie with the original cast, Descendants 3 , aired on Disney Channel in August of 2019, as the California native's final project.

The late actor, who Us Weekly confirmed was found dead in his Hollywood home at the age of 20 on July 6, 2019, passed away after suffering an epileptic seizure — a condition he was receiving treatment for at the time.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson told Us on behalf of Boyce’s family following his death. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Disney Channel, for their part, also released a statement reacting to the dancer’s untimely passing .

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” a representative for the network said. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Since his death, the Grown Ups star's family have created the Cameron Boyce Foundation — a nonprofit organization honoring their son by aiming to cure epilepsy through funding research, education and awareness. Boyce’s former costars and friends have routinely paid tribute to the late actor by supporting the foundation via social media over the years.

Scroll through to see the celebrity tributes for what would have been Boyce’s 23rd birthday:

Comments / 1

Related
realitytitbit.com

Tragic story of Cameron Boyce who died at height of Disney fame

2022 marks what would have been Cameron Boyce’s 23rd birthday so let’s a look through his career highlights to honour the late actor. Cameron Boyce’s tragic passing was a shock to the entertainment industry and fans alike. He was best known for his portrayal of Luke Ross, the mischievous dancer and middle child of the Ross family in Jessie.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Tamar Braxton Speaks On Her Relationship Status As Rumors Swirl That She's Back With David Adefeso

Rumors are circulating that the singer and Adefeso are back together after a warm Mother’s Day post he included her in, saying they're "best friends." Tamar Braxton publicly went through a tumultuous breakup with her ex-boyfriend, entrepreneur David Adefeso, back in 2020. This came as a surprise to fans because she and Adefeso seemed so in love. She traveled with him to visit his family in Nigeria, gushed over him, and they looked genuinely happy — all for things to end in a less than pleasant way. But there are rumors that the two may be back or get back together, and Braxton isn’t completely shutting down such ideas.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb makes heartbreaking revelation about her battle with cancer

Hoda Kotb knows only too well the agony of a cancer diagnosis, having battled it herself, and on Wednesday she opened up on Today to share heartbreaking details of her own experience. The mom-of-two was discussing Hilary Duff's new nude photoshoot and they chatted about body acceptance. Hoda then spoke...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa plays matchmaker for son Joaquin with surprising date

Kelly Ripa is a woman of many talents and it turns out that matchmaking may be one of them. The mom-of-three recently posted a snapshot alongside her handsome son, Joaquin, and it sparked an unexpected response from a fellow celebrity. The Instagram image showed Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dove Cameron
Person
Cameron Boyce
Person
Sofia Carson
Person
Mitchell Hope
Person
Booboo Stewart
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Grey's Anatomy star delights fans with major baby news ahead of season finale

Congratulations are in order for Grey's Anatomy star Chris Carmack and his wife Erin Slaver who have announced the birth of their second child!. The actor, who has been playing Dr Atticus 'Link' Lincoln on the ABC medical drama since 2018, took to Instagram to announce the news that their bundle of joy - who they have named Cielle Estee Carmack - had arrived a few weeks earlier than expected. In the photos, the 41-year-old actor could be seen holding his newborn daughter in his arms, with Erin resting her head on his shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#The General Hospital#Disney Channel#Dcom Descendants
SheKnows

One Life to Live Alum Marries Her Former Co-Star

You never can tell just where you’ll find love. One Life to Live alum Tika Sumpter (Layla), for instance, found the man of her dreams in the makeup room of Tyler Perry’s long-running OWN hit, The Haves and the Have Nots. It’s certainly not the romance you would have expected watching her and Nicholas James on the show. She played manipulative bad girl Candace, he, dangerously obsessed, closeted cop Justin.
hotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Would Still Be Alive If They Hadn't Divorced

With the premiere of his two-part documentary fast approaching, we're seeing much more about Bobby Brown. The music icon's career and life journey will be highlighted in A&E's Biography: Bobby Brown set to air in just two weeks, and ahead of its release, yet another teaser has been shared. We've already reported on speaking on his childhood trauma including being sexually assaulted by a priest and watching his best friend die in front of him at 12 years old, as well as his escapades with Madonna and Janet Jackson.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga Says She Feels ‘No Guilt’ After Ending Friendship With Teresa Giudice

There’s no love lost between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates and sisters in law are no longer pretending to like each other, Melissa, 42, said in a May 16 interview on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast. She told the podcast that she gave it her all and is simply throwing in the towel when it comes to her famously volatile dynamic with Teresa, 49. “I truly feel like I have hit every avenue,” Melissa admitted. “I have no guilt.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Martin’ Reunion Gets June Premiere Date as BET+ Reveals Summer Plans (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. BET+’s “Martin: The Reunion” has been given a premiere date: The special, which reunites the cast of the iconic 1990s Fox sitcom, will debut June 16 on the streamer. That’s one of several summer premiere dates BET+ is set to announce on Wednesday, Variety has learned exclusively. According to BET+, the 90-minute reunion brings back original stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II to reminisce about the show’s five seasons. The show even takes place on the iconic “Martin” living room set and is hosted by Affion Crockett. “The cast...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

144K+
Followers
17K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy