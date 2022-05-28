Stars Pay Tribute to Late Cameron Boyce on His Birthday: Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and More

Never forgotten. Almost three years after his untimely death, stars are paying tribute to late Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce by wishing him a happy birthday.

On May 28, Dove Cameron , Sofia Carson and more celebrities who starred alongside the General Hospital alum in various projects took to social media to honor their friend the only way they know how — celebrating him on what would be his 23rd trip around the sun .

Boyce rose to fame on Disney Channel’s Jessie and its eventual spinoff, Bunk’d . The child star was also featured in the role of Carlos, Cruella De Vil’s son, in the 2015 DCOM Descendants . He reprised the role alongside Cameron, 26, Carson, 29, Booboo Stewart and Mitchell Hope for the sequel, Descendants 2 , in 2017. The third movie with the original cast, Descendants 3 , aired on Disney Channel in August of 2019, as the California native's final project.

The late actor, who Us Weekly confirmed was found dead in his Hollywood home at the age of 20 on July 6, 2019, passed away after suffering an epileptic seizure — a condition he was receiving treatment for at the time.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson told Us on behalf of Boyce’s family following his death. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Disney Channel, for their part, also released a statement reacting to the dancer’s untimely passing .

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” a representative for the network said. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Since his death, the Grown Ups star's family have created the Cameron Boyce Foundation — a nonprofit organization honoring their son by aiming to cure epilepsy through funding research, education and awareness. Boyce’s former costars and friends have routinely paid tribute to the late actor by supporting the foundation via social media over the years.

Scroll through to see the celebrity tributes for what would have been Boyce’s 23rd birthday: