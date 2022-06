The local classic Miss Worcester Diner has officially been named what many already knew: the best diner in the state. Food & Wine’s list of the best diners in each state released this week puts the old-school diner car at 300 Southbridge St. at the top in Massachusetts. The magazine noted the establishment’s storied history, where it started as a show model for the Worcester Lunch Car Company, earning it a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO