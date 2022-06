Julian Gomez ’96 and Karl Willmann ’74 have been inducted into the Tyrus R. Timm Honor Registry in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M University. The registry recognizes outstanding former students in the Department of Agricultural Economics for meritorious accomplishments in their fields. It is the highest department-level honor and is named after Tyrus R. Timm, who led the university’s agricultural economics department from 1953 until 1973 during its rise to national prominence in teaching, research and extension.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO