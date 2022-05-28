ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NHL Playoffs

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cOQ7_0ftlgIqQ00

The Carolina Hurricanes will meet the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the best of seven series on Saturday night from Madison Square Garden.

The Hurricanes are coming off a dominant 3-1 performance over the Rangers in game six and will be looking to close out the series tonight. Meanwhile, the Rangers are in need of a win in front of the home crowd to push this series to Game 7 on Monday in Carolina.

Can the Rangers force a Game 7? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the NHL Playoff action tonight.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers

  • When: Saturday, May 28
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Carolina Hurricanes (-105) vs. New York Rangers (-115)

O/U: 5.5

Want some action on the NHL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy