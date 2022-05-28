ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch MLS

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48N2sQ_0ftlfm5t00

Atlanta United will meet the Columbus Crew in MLS action on Saturday night from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United will be looking to get back on track after going 0-3 in their last three matches while Columbus is only three points behind Atlanta and will be looking to keep pace in the standings.

This will be a great day of MLS action, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action on Saturday.

LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

  • When: Saturday, May 28
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch now)

Major League Soccer Lineups

Atlanta United possible starting lineup:

Shuttleworth; Lennon, Franco, DeJohn, Ambrose; Ibarra, Rossetto; Moreno, Almada, Araujo; Cisneros

Columbus Crew possible starting lineup:

Room; Santos, Williams, Mensah, Moreira; Nagbe, Artur; Zelarayan, Yeboah, Etienne; Berry

MLS Odds and Betting Lines

MLS odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Atlanta United (-115) vs. Columbus Crew(+280)

Draw: +260

Want some action on the MLS? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The USMNT’s four biggest priorities for its crucial June window

The U.S. men’s national team’s time to prepare for Qatar 2022 is short, with the current June window representing the bulk of the time Gregg Berhalter has available to evaluate how the pieces all fit together. As with just about any team heading into a World Cup, there are plenty of questions for the USMNT that need to be answered, and the time crunch is real: this week’s friendlies against Morocco and Uruguay are followed by Nations League games against Grenada and El Salvador. There’s a mid-September FIFA window with two more friendlies that have yet to be scheduled … and...
MLS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy