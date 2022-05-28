Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch MLS
Atlanta United will meet the Columbus Crew in MLS action on Saturday night from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta United will be looking to get back on track after going 0-3 in their last three matches while Columbus is only three points behind Atlanta and will be looking to keep pace in the standings.
This will be a great day of MLS action, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action on Saturday.
- When: Saturday, May 28
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch now)
Major League Soccer Lineups
Atlanta United possible starting lineup:
Shuttleworth; Lennon, Franco, DeJohn, Ambrose; Ibarra, Rossetto; Moreno, Almada, Araujo; Cisneros
Columbus Crew possible starting lineup:
Room; Santos, Williams, Mensah, Moreira; Nagbe, Artur; Zelarayan, Yeboah, Etienne; Berry
MLS Odds and Betting Lines
MLS odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Atlanta United (-115) vs. Columbus Crew(+280)
Draw: +260
