Two fights in progress

The 2022 Memorial Day Weekend Holiday, encompassing May 27 to May 30, 2022, resulted in a significant increase in calls for service and incidents stemming from outdoor activity in Northern Arizona. Sheriff’s Deputies worked with officers from the US Forest Service, National Park Service, Arizona Game and Fish, and other Northern Arizona public safety agencies to address the increase in outdoor recreation activities and other calls for service. Besides responding to calls for service, the focus for CCSO this weekend was enforcement of fire restrictions and enforcement of Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) laws, as these have proven to be areas of public safety concern in past years. This enforcement emphasis resulted in only one significant fire (approximately 15 acres in the Bear Canyon Area) and only 5 OHV crashes, none of which resulted in serious injuries or death.

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO