Flagstaff, AZ

Two fights in progress

By LIVE scanners
 4 days ago

Flagstaff Police are at the Rescue Mission for a fight call....

Person with gun and machete

Flagstaff Police are responding to the area of San Francisco and Route 66 for a suspicious person. The person reporting this described the subject as having long dark hair and tan skin. He is wearing blue jeans and a dark grey tshirt. He is wearing a medical boot, carrying a machete, and has an alleged gun in his pocket.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Theft just occurred

Flagstaff Police are responding to 300 WAspen ave at the public library for 3 individuals who stole a camera kit and left on foot in an unknown direction.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Flagstaff police: Three teens face charges in brush fire

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Three juveniles are facing charges after authorities linked them to a small brush fire on the west side of Flagstaff, police said. Investigators determined that the discharge of a flare gun started the fire that was extinguished within hours on May 24. People in the community, including classmates and a parent, provided information that led to the identification of the suspects, police told the Arizona Daily Sun.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Domestic fight

Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to at home at 2500 W Route 66 at the trailer park for a domestic fight with possible injuries.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Arizona Crime & Safety
Stabbing just occurred

Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to 117 S San Francisco St at the Southside Tavern for a reported stabbing that just happened. UPDATE: Officers on the scene are saying one victim has multiple arm lacerations.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Accident on I-17

Highlands FD, DPS, and EMS are responding to milepost 331 northbound on Interstate 17 for a reported accident. This is roughly 9 miles south of Flagstaff. UPDATE: Troopers are saying medics can cancel. They are unable to locate the incident.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Injured person at business

Flagstaff Police and EMS are 2625 S Woodlands Village Bvd at Staples for a Native American male subject crawling on the ground and bleeding from the face.
Vehicle on fire

Highlands FD is responding to mile marker 395, just south of Flagstaff on State Route 89 A for a reported car on fire.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
#Flagstaff Police
Intoxicated person in roadway

Flagstaff Police are responding to the area of the ER at Flagstaff Medical Center for an intoxicated adult wandering into the roadway.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Young hiker missing in northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Authorities in Coconino County are searching for a 20-year-old hiker who's been missing since Friday. Axel Brugere went out hiking on the A.B. Young Trail in the East Pocket area with a friend and later got separated from his companion, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
DUI Driver

Flagstaff Police are responding to the area of Beaver and Oak for a drunk driver that just ran over a mailbox and is now parked in the middle of the street. The suspect is driving a Uhaul box truck.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sheriff’s Office Memorial Day Weekend Activity Summary

The 2022 Memorial Day Weekend Holiday, encompassing May 27 to May 30, 2022, resulted in a significant increase in calls for service and incidents stemming from outdoor activity in Northern Arizona. Sheriff’s Deputies worked with officers from the US Forest Service, National Park Service, Arizona Game and Fish, and other Northern Arizona public safety agencies to address the increase in outdoor recreation activities and other calls for service. Besides responding to calls for service, the focus for CCSO this weekend was enforcement of fire restrictions and enforcement of Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) laws, as these have proven to be areas of public safety concern in past years. This enforcement emphasis resulted in only one significant fire (approximately 15 acres in the Bear Canyon Area) and only 5 OHV crashes, none of which resulted in serious injuries or death.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
New Mexico man accused of killing mother of his child arrested in Arizona

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A New Mexico man accused of shooting the mother of his child to death with the toddler in the room has been captured in Arizona. Lovington Police Chief David Miranda told KOB-TV in Albuquerque as he was driving back from Holbrook, Arizona, Monday that 26-year-old Zion Gibson killed the victim as the 3-1/2-year-old girl was nearby.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Results from Focused Traffic Enforcement on Prescott Lakes Parkway

During the week of May 22nd, 2022, the Traffic Safety Section of the Prescott Police Department conducted extra traffic enforcement on Prescott Lakes Parkway. Officers concentrated their efforts on this roadway looking for dangerous and reckless violations to include speeding violations. In total, officers stopped 55 vehicles which resulted in 98 traffic violations.
PRESCOTT, AZ
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Coconino County, Page a hot spot

Cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County continue to rise. The most recent report released by health officials showed nearly 240 infections reported during the week of May 15th to 21st. Cases have steadily risen since last month amid a national uptick in the virus, but still remain far below the...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Pearlstein Fire – West of High Valley Ranch Rd.

Prescott Fire Engine 71 was dispatched to an Odor Investigation at 2:35 am Saturday morning. After an extensive search involving Prescott and CAFMA crew, the fire was located west of High Valley Ranch Rd. Crews initially hiked into the fire and found approximately a 1 acre fire actively burning on...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Possible suicidal person laying on train tracks

BNSF stopped all trains in Flagstaff about an hour ago for a report of a possibly suicidal man laying on the tracks near downtown. The person has not been located.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

