ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Winnie the Pooh, Piglet to ‘go on a rampage’ in new horror film

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405B5o_0ftla7Qw00

(NEXSTAR) — Oh, bother — Winnie the Pooh and Piglet, loveable characters many of us grew up with, are about to undergo an alarming twist.

A new horror film, “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” is taking the internet by storm. While few details are available about it, the film’s IMDb page calls it “a horror retelling of the famous legend of Winnie-The-Pooh.”

“The film ‘Wrong Turn’ was a big inspiration for me,” writer and director Rhys Frake-Waterfield tells Nexstar. “Wrong Turn” follows a group of friends hiking the Appalachian Trail who encounter a community that has been living in the mountains for years, according to IMDb .

“I then decided to pick a concept which isn’t just a generic werewolf, zombie, ghost,” Frake-Waterfield explained. “I went with Winnie because it’s so bizarre and has so much potential to be creative and include some fun horror moments. For example, Piglet in this story keeps someone chained up at all times in their den, because he likes to have someone to ‘maul’ whenever he desires. The two eat out [of] a giant honey pot and massive [trough]. They are really fun to put in situations. They enjoy making other people suffer and, if hungry, they eat them.”

Ray Liotta dies at 67: reports

How did these two adorable characters become something out of your nightmares? A lack of care from Christopher Robin, according to Frake-Waterfield, caused them to become “increasingly hungry and feral.”

“Eventually they had to eat Eeyore to survive. Christopher returns and discovered his old feral friends are no longer what they seem. Upon seeing Christopher, Pooh and Piglet go on a rampage and eventually target a rural cabin, where a group of girls from university are staying.”

The film was shot near the original inspiration for the Hundred Acre Woods – Ashdown Forest in East Sussex – and produced by Jagged Edge Productions, which Frake-Waterfield runs with co-producer Scott Jeffrey.

While still images from the film have been released – you can see them in the slideshow below – a trailer won’t be released for about three months, according to Frake-Waterfield. The film itself is expected to be released in the final months of 2022. Where the film will be available for viewing hasn’t yet been determined, Frake-Waterfield says.

  • A still from “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new horror film set to be released later this year. (Rhys Frake-Waterfield)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Lh8d_0ftla7Qw00
    A still from “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new horror film set to be released later this year. (Rhys Frake-Waterfield)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENcmc_0ftla7Qw00
    A still from “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new horror film set to be released later this year. (Rhys Frake-Waterfield)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnpvX_0ftla7Qw00
    A still from “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new horror film set to be released later this year. (Rhys Frake-Waterfield)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHmW4_0ftla7Qw00
    A still from “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new horror film set to be released later this year. (Rhys Frake-Waterfield)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgQxA_0ftla7Qw00
    A still from “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new horror film set to be released later this year. (Rhys Frake-Waterfield)

A.A. Milne’s original stories of Winnie-the-Pooh, first published in 1926, became public domain earlier this year. This means anyone can create any adaptation without getting permission from Disney. There are exceptions, like the character Tigger, that remain under copyright because they were added after 1926.

Disney hasn’t yet expressed any concerns about the film, Frake-Waterfield tells Nexstar.

KXAN’s Billy Gates contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Canandaigua man charged with murder for 6-year-old’s death in South Carolina drive-by shooting

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Canandaigua Police Department say a 20-year-old was arrested in connection to the death of a 6-year-old in South Carolina earlier this month. Authorities say Michael Lloyd, of Canandaigua, was arrested Monday as a fugitive from justice. According to police, there was an active warrant out of South Carolina […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Liotta
News 8 WROC

First responders on scene of 490 crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the City of Rochester Wednesday morning. Crews responded to Interstate 490 westbound, near Ames Street. The response blocked the right lane of the highway for a short time, but it has since reopened. Details are limited at this time. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Live: Biden honors fallen US service members

The president is expected to be joined on Monday by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff in a somber ceremony at the Virginia cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is dedicated to the fallen U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
News 8 WROC

DOJ launches review of police response to Texas school shooting

(The Hill) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Sunday announced a review of local and federal authorities’ responses to last week’s school shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.  In a statement, DOJ spokesperson Anthony Coley said that Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin (R) had asked the department to conduct a Critical Incident Review.  Coley […]
UVALDE, TX
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate Lake Avenue assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating what they call an assault along Lake Avenue and Ravine Avenue. Officers were called to the area shortly before noon Monday for reports of a man shot in the face. They found a 38-year-old man who had not been shot, but who was bleeding from the head. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy