ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrowns DE Jadeveon Clowney said that last season was his first time playing in a traditional 4-3 system. “I feel like that was my first time being in a traditional 4-3 (scheme) and really getting after the quarterback,” Clowney said, via Anthony Poisal of the team’s official site. “We had a...

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Steelers' Kenny Pickett on being third-string QB: 'I didn’t think I was going to walk in and be the 1'

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the early days of a new era following the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh signed former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky in March presumably to replace Roethlisberger but then used the 20th overall pick of this year's NFL Draft to acquire Pittsburgh Panthers star Kenny Pickett.
The Spun

Kenny Pickett Highlight Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

On Monday, ESPN's SportsCenter aired a segment where they discussed the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition between Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. While Jeremy Fowler was discussing this position battle, an unfortunate video of Pickett was shown on screen. For some reason, a clip of Pickett fumbling a snap was shown...
The Spun

Steelers Cut Rookie Signing Following Short Stint

Trevon Mason didn't enjoy a long career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, less than three weeks after signing him as an undrafted free agent, the Steelers officially released the defensive tackle. Mason, who also worked out for the New York Jets, earned a spot on the Steelers during rookie...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Is Back With Team On Tuesday

Steelers fans don't have to worry about a Diontae Johnson holdout. On Tuesday, the 1,100-yard receiver returned to the team after not taking part in Pittsburgh's OTAs last week. Now Johnson's in uniform, going through drills with the rest of the Steelers WRs. There isn't much word as to why...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Afc#Ravenswire#Wr#Ota
ClutchPoints

Steelers star Najee Harris calls out media ‘cornballs’ after bombshell weight revelation

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is coming off a terrific rookie NFL season and he could be coming back even bigger and stronger in 2022. However, Harris wasn’t pleased when reporters claimed he put on a lot of weight for OTA’s. The RB weighed 232 lbs in 21′ according to most pages, but Harris made sure to set the record straight when he came in at 244 lbs at camp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Steelers WR Johnson joins OTAs amid murky contract status

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson returned to work on Tuesday, joining his teammates for the second week of organized team activities. Johnson, a Pro Bowler last season, did not participate during last week's three OTA sessions. The sessions, as coach Mike Tomlin has noted repeatedly, are voluntary. The 25-year-old Johnson is ready to enter the final season of the rookie contract he signed after the Steelers selected him in the third round in 2019.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Yardbarker

Jadeveon Clowney Shares Why He Re-Signed With Browns

He had a career resurgence last season while lining up opposite Myles Garrett. The two worked well together, and Garrett was one of the biggest advocates clamoring for Clowney’s return. 2022 Browns Defense. There is plenty of upside to the Browns’ defense. They are relatively young but improved...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/30/22)

The Browns have been a hot news topic, mainly because of the offseason trade for Deshaun Watson that has left Baker Mayfield‘s future up in the air. According to Mary Kay Cabot, there appears to be no change on the horizon for the Browns or Mayfield. Her sources indicate...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd 'Suspicious' Of 1 Young NFL Quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers claim to be high on Trey Lance, but Colin Cowherd isn't buying it just yet. On "The Herd" today, Cowherd explained why he's a little "suspicious" on the second-year quarterback. In his eyes, the 49ers are trying too hard to "sell" people on Lance. Underneath the...
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts HC Frank Reich has been highly impressed by QB Matt Ryan but is still on board with the veteran’s idea to simplify the offensive playbook. “I always knew that he was a great passer, but his accuracy, it’s insane. I mean, it’s insane accurate,” Reich said, via ColtsWire.com. “So, it just reminds me of the Peyton Mannings of the world, the Philip Rivers of the world, just his accuracy – how smart he is, what a natural leader he is. For a guy that smart, he really keeps it simple and he wants to keep it simple. Some guys want to keep adding to the offense, you know what Marcus (Brady), Matt (Ryan), and I and the rest of the guys, we’re talking about what can we take out? Let’s just eliminate the clutter. Let’s just get to the plays that we like,” Reich said. “We build a thing over four years, now’s a chance to reset. I know we’ve had a different quarterback every year, but Matt is really, ‘Let’s dial it back, get good at the basics and get to know our guys and put our guys in the best position,’ which is what we’re always trying to do, but I think he’s going to help us with that.”
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Pirates Make Cole Tucker Decision: MLB World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Pirates have designated a very prominent young player for assignment. The Pirates acquired infielder Yu Chang from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash and had to make room for him. Cole Tucker, who's dating Vanessa Hudgens, was the odd-man-out. Pirates fans aren't too surprised that Tucker was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Texans Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent

The Houston Texans are bringing in a veteran cornerback to their 90-man roster. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Texans are signing Fabian Moreau. As Garafolo also says, Moreau played this past season with the Atlanta Falcons. He put up strong numbers after finishing with 61 total tackles (44 solo), one fumble recovery, and 11 passes defended.
HOUSTON, TX
Gridiron Junkies

Best Available NFL Free Agents Right Now

The NFL free agency class of 2022 is more diverse than it is showy. Even though the high end of this list doesn't feature many young players in their prime, I've never had to leave so many good possibilities out of the Top 101. The NFL is becoming more and more of a one-year contract league, and this list reflects that with a number of well-known players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy