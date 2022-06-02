FOUND DOG: Sebastian, west of Junction – May 28, 2022 6:02 pm

Three and a half years ago, Mallika Siddiq took over the space at 4547 California SW that had for 50 years been home to Terjung’s Studio of Gifts. First she opened Lika Love Boutique in November 2018; then a year ago she added the speakeasy-style bar In The Heart to the back of the space. Today, she announced both will close in two weeks. Siddiq told WSB via email, “June 12th is our last day. Everything must go. We are selling our merchandise, fixtures, furniture, and bar ware.” As for why she’s closing: “The obvious reason – it has been very difficult to run a small business during and even after the pandemic, Financially it makes the most sense.” Before opening Lika Love as a bricks-and-mortar boutique – first in a brief previous Junction location, then in Morgan Junction, and then the current space – Siddiq was mostly mobile, with a Lika Love fashion truck. So what’s she doing next? “I honestly have no plans for the first time in many years. I am taking time off to do the things I love, spending quality time with the people I love, and travel.”

