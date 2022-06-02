ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOUND DOG: Sebastian, west of Junction – May 28, 2022 6:02 pm

Cover picture for the articlePlease call or text if this is your...

West Seattle’s newest Little Free Art Gallery

West Seattle has another Little Free Art Gallery. This one’s at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), “made by an awesome customer,” explains C & P co-proprietor Cameron Moores. You’ll find it on C & P’s covered outdoor north-side porch. Cameron adds, “Anyone is...
BIZNOTE: Lika Love Boutique, In The Heart closing in West Seattle Junction

Three and a half years ago, Mallika Siddiq took over the space at 4547 California SW that had for 50 years been home to Terjung’s Studio of Gifts. First she opened Lika Love Boutique in November 2018; then a year ago she added the speakeasy-style bar In The Heart to the back of the space. Today, she announced both will close in two weeks. Siddiq told WSB via email, “June 12th is our last day. Everything must go. We are selling our merchandise, fixtures, furniture, and bar ware.” As for why she’s closing: “The obvious reason – it has been very difficult to run a small business during and even after the pandemic, Financially it makes the most sense.” Before opening Lika Love as a bricks-and-mortar boutique – first in a brief previous Junction location, then in Morgan Junction, and then the current space – Siddiq was mostly mobile, with a Lika Love fashion truck. So what’s she doing next? “I honestly have no plans for the first time in many years. I am taking time off to do the things I love, spending quality time with the people I love, and travel.”
Scene in Edmonds: Fishy finds

While on a walk along the Edmonds waterfront Sunday afternoon, photographer Julia Wiese happened upon a fisherman who had just reeled in a spotted ratfish. “Ratfish are typically found at lower depths in the eastern Pacific waters but do go into shallower waters in the spring, ” she noted. “Fun facts: They get their name from their rat-like tail and they are distantly related to sharks and rays.”
Another cougar spotted in Kent, women claim

KENT, Wash. – Two women in Kent claim to see have seen a cougar off 104th Avenue SE on May 20. Michelle Rodgers and Roslyn Prasad say the animal stared them down and made its way toward them. “Over there, I saw this large animal. It was bigger than...
Retro Olympic Manor midcentury with panoramic water, mountain views

Built in 1957, 9327 23rd Ave. NW is a five-bedroom home in northwest Seattle’s Olympic Manor neighborhood. Among many noteworthy features and design elements, the 3,210-square-foot home is defined by its sweeping views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains—from nearly every room on the main floor. Oversized windows along the upper floor’s west-facing side bring the Pacific Northwest’s unmistakable landscapes up close.
Officer responds to free stuck muskrat

Animal Control Officer Kevin Mack found himself “unsticking” a stuck muskrat recently. A caring neighbor called about an animal trapped in a fence not far from the Animal Shelter. Mack asked them to send a photo and was surprised to see that it was a muskrat. There is...
Fundraiser for Missing Oakville Girl Today in Grays Harbor County

As Memorial Day Weekend begins to ramp up, most businesses are prepping for what they hope is a busy weekend to rake in profits. However, for one business in the East County region of Grays Harbor, it is using the opportunity of the bustling holiday weekend to raise funds and promote awareness for a dedicated cause: the disappearance of Oakley Carlson.
Driver slams into power pole, building in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — The driver of a pickup was hurt after slamming into a power pole and then hitting a business. The crash happened on Monday evening at the corner of Bothell Way Northeast and Reder Way. Bothell police said the driver had a medical issue before the pickup...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Post-holiday Tuesday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning; welcome to Tuesday, May 31st. Cloudy, but … the high could be around 70. *Seattle Public Utilities says that long-promised pavement-restoration work at California/Myrtle/Frontenac might finally start this week. *The Highway 99 tunnel closes this Friday night for monthly maintenance. BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES. Metro...
