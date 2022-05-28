Marietta College first Super Regional Game Postponed

Parkersburg, (W.Va.) – The first graduating class of the Constellium Skilled Trades Scholarship Program received associate degrees and will enter a five-year employment agreement with Constellium. In 2020, WVU Parkersburg and Constellium partnered to provide financial assistance to area high school students for the opportunity to earn a college degree and gain employment in a skilled trades job. “After a two-year journey, our first class of the Skilled Trade Scholarship program will begin working at Constellium on June 6,” Constellium CEO Buddy Stemple said. “Congratulations to each graduate, and we look forward to them joining the Constellium team. I want to...

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO