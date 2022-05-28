ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Marietta College first Super Regional Game Postponed

By Evan Lasek
WTAP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Marietta Pioneers first super regional game has been postponed due...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Student Athlete of the Week: J.D. Schmidt

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - J.D. Schmidt graduated from Frontier High School, and was a key contributor on the Cougars’ football and baseball teams throughout his four years at Frontier. As a starting pitcher, and the starting quarterback, J.D. has had to evolve his leadership skills, and he says...
MATAMORAS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

ON TO IOWA: Marietta College routs Oswego St. to reach World Series

MARIETTA — The gaudy offensive numbers Marietta College put up the past two days at the NCAA Division III Super Region received a splendid assist from the pitching staff. The combination of the two resulted in a trip to the College World Series — the first time in 10 years for the Pioneer baseball program when they won back-to-back national titles in 2011 and 2012.
MARIETTA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Marietta, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Marietta, OH
Marietta, OH
College Sports
WBOY

Some of WVU’s highest-rated recruits will be on the roster this fall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Neal Brown and the West Virginia coaching staff won arguably the biggest recruiting battle of Brown’s tenure last week with the signing of wideout Rodney Gallagher. The Class of 2023 recruit is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals. 247 Sports ranks Gallagher...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WLWT 5

Ohio angler catches record-breaking catfish in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An Ohio angler reeled in a record-breaking catfish in West Virginia last week. According to the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, Steve Price, of Lancaster, Ohio, caught a blue catfish on Wednesday that broke the state record for both weight and length. Price was...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtap#Super Regional
WHIZ

State Route 60 Closure

Those traveling on State Route 60 between Morgan and Muskingum Counties will encounter a road closure starting Monday, June 6. The Ohio Department of Transportation said State Route 60 will close for 21 days near the Morgan/Muskingum County border for a box culvert replacement. The closure is south of State...
buckeyescoop.com

Big Changes Coming To Big Ten Football

After the NCAA passed a new rule about divisions and conference championship games, big changes could be on the way soon to a number of Power 5 conferences. The Pac-12 has already announced that they’re making a change for this fall. How soon with the Big Ten follow suit, and how will those changes impact the future of Ohio State football?
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati-area priest to be ordained bishop in Columbus Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-area priest will be ordained a bishop in Columbus on Tuesday. Father Earl Fernandes, the pastor at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Green Township since 2019, will be “consecrated as Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus” at 2 p.m., the archdiocese said in a news release.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Recorddelta

Upshur offers rich history: West Virginia Strawberry Festival

UPSHUR COUNTY — This series of regular articles explores aspects of Upshur County’s history, culture or people honored by the West Virginia Highway Historical Marker Program. The state register lists 20 of these iconic white plaques in Upshur County and each article will present as much information on the subject as can be found. With the return of Upshur County’s famous celebration, the eighth installment discusses Buckhannon’s perennial celebration, the West Virginia Strawberry Festival.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAP

Marietta will hold their 3rd annual All Out Clean Out

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the third year in a row the city of Marietta will hold their All Out, Clean Out. This is a program for Marietta residents only where they can come dump household bulk items. The clean out will take place on June 3,4,10 and 11 all...
MARIETTA, OH
Hinton News

WVU Parkersburg recognizes first graduating class of Constellium Skilled Trades Scholarship Program

Parkersburg, (W.Va.) – The first graduating class of the Constellium Skilled Trades Scholarship Program received associate degrees and will enter a five-year employment agreement with Constellium. In 2020, WVU Parkersburg and Constellium partnered to provide financial assistance to area high school students for the opportunity to earn a college degree and gain employment in a skilled trades job. “After a two-year journey, our first class of the Skilled Trade Scholarship program will begin working at Constellium on June 6,” Constellium CEO Buddy Stemple said. “Congratulations to each graduate, and we look forward to them joining the Constellium team. I want to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Your Radio Place

National Road Yard Sales planned for June 1-5 along U.S. Route 40

Ohio – The 19th annual National Road Yard Sale will be taking place June 1-5 along the historic US 40 which runs through most of our area including Belmont, Guernsey and Muskingum Counties. Travel the 824 miles of the roadway for furniture, glassware, fresh produce, vintage collectibles, community sales,...
NBC4 Columbus

DOP: Substation issue causes morning outages in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Power reported numerous power outages in the downtown area and across central Ohio Monday morning due to an issues with two substations. DOP announced the cause of the outages Monday afternoon after restoring power. It reads: We had an outage in two of our substations that was […]
TheHorse.com

EHM Case Confirmed in Ohio

On May 27 the Ohio State Department of Agriculture reported one case of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy—the virus’ neurologic form—in Wayne County, Ohio. Fifteen horses were exposed, and the EHV-positive horse is under official quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio Statehouse: Students spark self-defense education bill

On Tuesday, May 31, three students from Olentangy Liberty High School met with state representatives Tom Young and Andrea White to present the recently introduced House Bill 639. According to the press release, this bill would require self-defense to be taught in Ohio high schools as a requirement for graduation.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy