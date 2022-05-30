ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrey Hepburn Swore By This Skincare Brand & Select Products Are 50% For M

By Daisy Maldonado
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uxkl_0ftl8uGB00

When we think of Audrey Hepburn , her timeless style of beaming Hollywood glam and effortless beauty is sure to come to mind. She’s an icon we’re sure to hold in the highest regard for years to come. Even now, she continues to be a figure thousands try to emulate when it concerns all things beauty and fashion. Despite what many might think, her skincare routine is surprisingly replicable. Audrey Hepburn relied on Erno Laszlo for her glowing skin, and she’s not the only one. The same brand was loved by Jackie Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe. She’s quoted to have once said , “I owe 50% of my beauty to my mother, and the other 50% to Erno Laszlo,” and with such a passionate stamp of approval we’ll be following suit immediately. Luckily for us, some of the brand’s products are on marked 50 percent off for Memorial Day at Skinstore—which means now is the time to splurge.

Erno Laszlo Detoxifying Hydrogel Mask — $18, originally $9

For when your skin needs a total detox, this Detoxifying Hydrogel Mask delivers antioxidants deep into your skin. It’s infused with a potent Charcoal that works to eliminate dirt from pores as well as an AHA Fruit Blend that breaks down dead skin cells. Illuminate dull skin and give yourself a refreshed glow.

Erno Laszlo Detoxifying Hydrogel Mask (Single)

$9 (originally $18)


Erno Laszlo White Marble Radiance Emulsion — $71.50, originally $143

This serum is one you won’t be able to get enough of. It’s equipped with a ClariPure Stem Cell Blend that works by invigorating the skin’s internal cleansing mechanisms and its cell turnover rate. Simultaneously, the White Marble Radiance Emulsion provides protection against unwanted build-up of damaged oxidized proteins that can compromise your skin’s clarity and brightness.

Erno Laszlo White Marble Radiance Emulsion

$71.50


Hydra-Therapy Memory Gel Sleep Mask — $120

Although this weightless overnight sleep mask is not currently on sale, it is too good not to include when discussing the very best Erno Laszlo has to offer. The Hydra-Therapy Memory Gel Sleep Mask delivers unprecedented hydration by locking in vital nutrients while you rest. It’s revolutionary for your beauty sleep and memory gel is formulated with antioxidant-rich Prickly Pear and Vitamin E that will melt into your skin.

Hydra-Therapy Memory Gel Sleep Mask

$120


