Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Awards Inaugural. Colorado Springs, CO – The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, brought to you by Gran Turismo, is pleased to recognize William Andrew Black as the first recipient of the Climbing Higher Award. The award’s aim is to recognize area high school seniors who demonstrate an aptitude and interest in pursuing a career related to one of the many aspects of motorsports, such as engineering, event planning, welding, power technology, photography and more.

WOODLAND PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO