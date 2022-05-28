ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas softball advances to the Women's College World Series

By Cj Mumme
 3 days ago
The third time is the charm for Mike White and Texas softball. After losing back-to-back Super Regional game threes, Texas used excellent pitching and timely hitting to take down Arkansas 3-0.

The Longhorns are off to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2013.

Freshman pitcher Sophia Simpson gave the best performance of her young career. She escaped jam after jam en route to a complete-game shutout.

Texas broke the 0-0 tie in the fifth inning as shortstop Alyssa Washington smoked a two-RBI double into the right-centerfield gap. The Horns would add one more in the inning to give Simpson some breathing room in the circle.

Arkansas brought the trying run to the plate in the seventh but a flyout to Lauren Burke in left field ended the ballgame.

Texas will take on the winner of UCLA and Duke in Oklahoma City next week.

