Denver, CO

Amber Alert canceled: Denver police say woman, two children found safe

By David Mullen
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Denver police have located the mother and two children who were reportedly taken by force during a domestic violence incident. Police said the three were found safe.

Police said Francheska Tafoya, 24, and her two children Ramon Marrufo, 2 months, and Naveana Marrufo, 1, were kidnapped near East 40th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. They were previously last seen at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Julian Maruffo-Gutierrez. Police said the investigation into the incident was ongoing and did not say whether Maruffo-Gutierrez had been arrested.

The Gazette's Hugh Johnson contributed to this report.

The Denver Gazette

Intertwined and overshadowed by fentanyl, meth takes deadly toll on Colorado

There was perhaps no one subject that drew more debate and scrutiny at the State Capitol this year than how to address fentanyl use in Colorado. Four legislative committees heard more than 20 hours of public testimony and considered scores of amendments in an effort to curb what one lawmaker called a "tsunami of death." Police and prosecutors from every corner of the state weighed in, as did Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

