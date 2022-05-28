Amber Alert canceled: Denver police say woman, two children found safe

Denver police have located the mother and two children who were reportedly taken by force during a domestic violence incident. Police said the three were found safe.

Police said Francheska Tafoya, 24, and her two children Ramon Marrufo, 2 months, and Naveana Marrufo, 1, were kidnapped near East 40th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. They were previously last seen at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Julian Maruffo-Gutierrez. Police said the investigation into the incident was ongoing and did not say whether Maruffo-Gutierrez had been arrested.

The Gazette's Hugh Johnson contributed to this report.