Burlington, WA

Friday's Prep Roundup: Burlington-Edison boys' soccer team advances to state title match

By Skagit Valley Herald staff
 4 days ago
TUMWATER — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' soccer team knocked off top-seeded Columbia River on Friday to advance to the championship match of the Class 2A State Tournament.

For second straight match, the Tigers (14-6-1) won on penalty kicks.

"Regardless of what happens (Saturday), I cannot express enough how proud I am of these players," Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay said. "We overcame several setbacks through the season, and many people had written us off. These players stuck together, came through it all, and now get to play for the state title."

The Tigers were scheduled to play Northwest Conference rival Squalicum on Saturday for the Class 2A state title.

Against a Columbia River team that was unbeaten and had allowed only three goals this season, the Tigers came back from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime, and eventually win on the penalty kick shootout.

Down 2-0 after 12 minutes, Burlington-Edison scored three goals — from Fernando Velazquez, Jordan Gomez and Kounosuke Wilcox — to take the lead going into halftime.

Columbia River tied the game in the second half, and that's how it remained until the shootout.

The Tigers' Velazquez, Edwin Vejar Quevedo, Brennan MacKay, Acxel Gonzalez and Anthony Andrade scored in the shootout, and goalie Ivan Garcia blocked a shot from Columbia River's third shooter.

Burlington-Edison and Squalicum split their first two matches this season.

Track and Field

Class 2A State Championships

TACOMA — Burlington-Edison's Talmage Palmer and Sedro-Woolley's Heather Vanderbeek posted runner-up finishes on the second day of the meet.

Palmer was second in the boys' pole vault (13 feet, 3 inches), while Vanderbeek placed second in the girls' 100 hurdles (15.06 seconds).

Two other Sedro-Woolley athletes had top-10 finishes. Jadyn Lee was ninth in the boys' triple jump (39-8 1/2) and Todd Montgomery was ninth in the boys' pole vault (12-0).

Class 2B State Championships

CHENEY — La Conner's Delaney Cobbs placed ninth in the girls' discus with a mark of 109-7.

She was the only county athlete to finish among the top 10 on the second day of the meet.

Class 1B State Championships

CHENEY — Mount Vernon Christian's Jadyn Kuipers and Tiger Brunk posted fourth-place finishes on the meet's second day.

While Kuipers was fourth in the boys' javelin (149-9), Brunk was fourth in the boys' triple jump (39-7 1/2).

Two other Mount Vernon Christian athletes posted top-10 finishes on the meet's second day — Alex Dowrey was seventh in the boys' javelin (139-6) and Ella Lervick was eighth in the girls' pole vault (6-6).

