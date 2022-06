Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested three men in connection with a May 22 shooting at Pelezzio Reception Venue, according to a BPD news release Tuesday. BPD officials previously reported that two men who refused to be screened for weapons outside the venue at 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Chester Avenue ended up firing several shots into the business, with two others sustaining non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO