ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Nigeria's Opposition Picks Abubakar To Run For President Again

By MacDonald Dzirutwe, Abraham Achirga
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNigeria's former vice president, veteran politician Atiku Abubakar, will run for president again next year after the main opposition party picked him as its candidate to stand in elections to succeed incumbent Muhammadu Buhari. Abubakar, 75, lost to Buhari during the last election in 2019, which he claimed was...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

Support Africa to Weaken Boko Haram and the Lord Resistance Army

Boko Haram in Nigeria and the Lord Resistance Army in Uganda constitute a serious threat to African and international peace, security, and development. Foreign Policy is a general objective that guides the activities and relationships of one state in its interactions with other states. Boko Haram in Nigeria and the Lord Resistance Army (LRA) in Uganda constitute a serious threat to African and international peace, security, and development as well. Both LRA and Boko Haram emerged from the northern part of Uganda and Nigeria, exploiting the region’s lack of education, mass poverty and unemployment, lack of economic opportunities for youths, and absence of fundamental basic needs. Africa represents a strategic continent for major countries such as the United States, China, Russia, France, and the United Kingdom. The United States provides strategic and financial support to Nigeria and Uganda to neutralize and defeat non-states armed groups in Africa.
CHINA
Reuters

Gambian government says it will prosecute exiled ex-president Jammeh

BANJUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Gambia's government on Wednesday said it accepted a recommendation by a truth and reconciliation commission that exiled former president Yahya Jammeh be prosecuted for killings and other suspected crimes from his time in office. Attorney General Dawda Jallow said a special prosecutor would oversee cases...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Severed Head of Missing Nigerian Lawmaker Found in Park -Police

ONITSHA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Police in Nigeria have discovered the severed head of a state legislator who went missing last week in the southeastern state of Anambra, where the government accuses separatists of carrying out a spate of killings and kidnappings, police said on Sunday. The southeast, homeland of the...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
Person
Yemi Osinbajo
Person
Bola Tinubu
Person
Olusegun Obasanjo
Person
Atiku Abubakar
Benzinga

'It Is China That Has Changed:' Australia's New PM Wants To 'Send A Message To The World' As He Rushes To Meet Biden, Other Quad Leaders In Tokyo

Anthony Albanese, the new Australian Prime Minister who took office on Monday, warned that the country's relations with China would remain "difficult." Albanese was sworn in as the PM, hours before he flew to Tokyo to take part in the Quad leaders' meeting — where he will hold bilateral talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
WORLD
International Business Times

Rwanda Says 'Will Not Sit Idly By' If Attacked In Dispute With Congo

Rwanda will retaliate if it suffers further attacks from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, after accusing Congo of firing shells across the border earlier this month. Congo summoned Rwanda's ambassador and suspended RwandAir flights to Congo over the weekend in response to what it...
POLITICS
Reuters

Xi says China ready to expand ties with Zambia

BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Zambian counterpart in a telephone call on Tuesday that China was willing to strengthen and broaden bilateral ties with Zambia, according to a Chinese state television report. Over the past year, China-Zambia relations have maintained positive momentum, Xi said,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Nigeria#Economy#Congress#Apc#Pdp#Nigerian
International Business Times

Colombia Peso, Market Rally As Business-friendly Candidate Advances

Colombia's peso and stock exchange closed higher on Tuesday, in the first session since the contest to elect the country's next president narrowed to two candidates, including business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez. Leftist Gustavo Petro, who has promised profound social and economic change, won 40.3% of votes in Sunday's first...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Exclusive-Glencore Helps Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines Pay Bills

Mining and commodity trading giant Glencore has helped to fund Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines as the company has been unable to pay its bills on time and the state has yet to find a new investor more than a year after it took over the complex. Glencore, which sold Mopani...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

H.E. President Macky Sall Leads Inauguration of the World’s Largest Purpose-built Hospital Ship, the Global Mercy™

H.E. President of Senegal Macky Sall has inaugurated the world’s largest purpose-built hospital ship and committed to accelerate access to surgical, obstetric and anesthetic care for the nations of Africa. Ceremonies commemorated more than 30 years of service in Africa. International humanitarian organization Mercy Ships and its partners in Africa used the opportunity to come together in an unprecedented and strategic effort to improve access to safer surgery across the continent through a series of milestone events.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Nicola Sturgeon displaced as Scotland's most popular politician as First Minister is forced to defend 'shameful' decision to set aside £20m for another independence referendum - which a third of Scots say should NEVER take place

Nicola Sturgeon has been displaced by Labour's Anas Sarwar as Scotland's most popular politician, a new poll has revealed. The First Minister now has a net satisfaction rating below that of her Labour rival, according to an Ipsos survey. It was also found that support for Scottish independence is deadlocked,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Elections
Reuters

Denmark votes on closer EU defence ties on Russia concerns

COPENHAGEN, June 1 (Reuters) - Danes vote on Wednesday to decide whether to join the European Union's defence policy, potentially becoming the final hold-out in the bloc to sign up as Russia's invasion of Ukraine forces countries to radically reassess their security. Denmark is the only member of the 27...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Washington's U.N. Envoy Visits Syria Aid Operation As Russia Showdown Looms

Washington's U.N. envoy visited southern Turkey on Wednesday to assess aid deliveries across the border into Syria as the Biden administration gears up for a likely showdown with Russia at the U.N. Security Council over the operation's renewal. The council mandate for the long-running humanitarian operation, which Russia and China...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Indian opposition's Gandhis summoned in money laundering probe

NEW DELHI, June 1 (Reuters) - India's financial crime-fighting agency wants to question the two most senior members of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, who lead the main opposition Congress party, as it investigates a complaint of money laundering, the party said on Wednesday. The summons by the enforcement directorate is linked...
INDIA
BBC

US troops back in Somalia to fight al-Shabab

The US' decision to redeploy 500 troops to Somalia to help in the fight against militant Islamists is a clear sign of its support for new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The redeployment came after former US President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of the troops in December 2020 following years of strained relations with his predecessor Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmajo", who was voted out of office by Somalia's lawmakers.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy