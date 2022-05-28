ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lanka protesters attack barricades around President's residence

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Sri Lanka deployed water cannons and tear gas...

The New Humanitarian

Sri Lankan unrest, Lebanese elections, and disgust at Abu Akleh’s killing: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Outrage, sadness at killing of Palestinian journalist. Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh will be buried in her home city of Jerusalem on 13 May (after the Cheat Sheet goes to press), the day after she received state honours in Ramallah. Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, in attendance alongside thousands of mourners, laid the blame for the iconic newswoman’s killing – during an Israeli army raid on 11 May in the occupied West Bank – squarely at Israel’s feet, saying it was “fully responsible” for her death. Eyewitnesses say Abu Akleh was wearing a vest clearly marked “PRESS”, and Israeli forces shot her nonetheless. Another Palestinian journalist, Ali al-Samoudi, was shot in the back and is in a stable condition. Israeli officials first said Abu Akleh was “likely” to have been killed by “indiscriminate fire” from Palestinian militants, but later said both sides had been firing. They added that a joint investigation (ruled out by the PA, and the efficacy and honesty of which is questioned by rights group B’Tselem) would be needed to determine what really happened. Abu Akleh’s death comes at a time of escalating tensions and violence, and around the one year anniversary of last year’s devastating Gaza war: Two Palestinian attackers killed three Israelis in an axe and knife attack on 5 May. Starting in March, a string of similar deadly attacks on Israelis have corresponded with lethal Israeli military raids in places like Jenin, where Abu Akleh was doing her dangerous job, as she had for decades, when she was killed.
International Business Times

Some Protesters Freed In Sudan After Emergency Law Lifted

Sudanese authorities freed several dozen political detainees on Monday though others remain jailed, a lawyers' group said, a day after Sudan's military ruler announced the lifting of the state of emergency imposed after an October coup. The releases included 24 people connected to the anti-military protest movement in Port Sudan,...
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
International Business Times

'We Are Going To Die': Sri Lanka Warns Of Food Shortages

Sri Lanka's prime minister has warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis and vowed the government will buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost productivity. A decision in April last year by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to ban all chemical fertilisers...
The Independent

Mexico agrees to take back more migrants from Cuba and Nicaragua under Trump-era Covid rules

The Biden administration has quietly begun expelling Cubans and Nicaraguans to Mexico under the Title 42 public health order that denies migrants the chance to seek asylum, officials say.The US struck an agreement with Mexico to expel up to 100 Cubans and 20 Nicaraguans a day from San Diego, El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity.“This was done due to the exponential increase in arrivals from both countries to Mexico and the United States,” a Mexican official told the Washington Post on condition of anonymity.The move...
Washington Examiner

Russia to return 152 Ukrainians' bodies after accusing 'Nazis' of planting mines

Russia's Ministry of Defense pledged to return the bodies of 152 dead Ukrainian soldiers it claims were positioned on top of mines in the Azovstal steel plant. The dead bodies were placed over four mines in a refrigerated van rigged to detonate to tarnish Russia's reputation abroad, Kremlin officials alleged. The soldiers belonged to the Ukrainian Azov battalion, a group long highlighted for having Nazi ties, according to Russia.
US News and World Report

Italian Protesters Demand Action on Abuses in Catholic Church

ROME (Reuters) - Anti-abuse activists on Friday demonstrated near the Vatican embassy to Italy to demand action into sexual abuse in the Italian Catholic Church, amid ongoing discussion on how such an investigation should be organised. A small group of protesters approached the Apostolic Nunciature building, near the centre of...
The Guardian

At least 27 civilians killed by rebels in Democratic Republic of the Congo

At least 27 civilians have been killed by members of a notorious rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the army and Red Cross said. The Kivu Security Tracker (KST), which monitors violence in the region via a team of experts on the ground, posted on Twitter to say that at least 27 civilians were killed in Saturday’s attack by the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

