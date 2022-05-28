ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

CBS Sports ranks Saints offense as third-tier across the NFL

By Dylan Sanders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7BK5_0ftkInea00

The caution that the national media has had with examining the New Orleans Saints offense is easy to understand. A majority of observers still aren’t convinced Jameis Winston is the guy for the franchise, Sean Payton is gone, and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael is left with the most responsibility he has ever had in his 22-year career in the NFL.

Those worries are conveyed in the recent CBS sports offensive rankings, where the Saints were placed in the third tier among NFL offenses. They are placed as the 16th best offense overall in the league, placing them directly in the middle.

About the teams in that third tier, Jared Dubin of CBS Sports said this:

“We can consider this tier the ‘above-average, but not quite great’ group. With one exception, they all have quarterbacks who are somewhere between pretty good and very good. They all have above-average or better offensive lines, play-callers, and pass-catchers. None of them has a hole at running back. But these teams also don’t necessarily have elite units, with the exception of the Colts (Jonathan Taylor), Vikings (Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison), and 49ers (Kyle Shanahan).”

I do agree that right now we cannot call the Saints a great offense, on paper they have the potential, but it has to play out before anyone can say definitively. I would also agree with not calling the running back room elite. Alvin Kamara is there, and he himself is an elite running back, but outside of him it is questionable. Mark Ingram will always be a fan favorite, but he will be 33 years old before the playoffs begin. The Saints could need another player near the bottom of the depth chart to show out this season.

Along the rest of the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are listed as the best offense in the league while the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta falcons are placed in tier five. The Falcons have the slight edge, though, being ranked 28th while the Panthers are ranked 30th. Uncertain as things may seem in New Orleans, it’s better to be underrated than ruled out altogether.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Atlanta, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star wide receiver decommits from LSU

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class suffered a hit on Monday when four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller announced he was reopening his recruitment. Miller stuck with LSU through the coaching change, and, at one point, he was the only commit LSU had in its 2023 class. He committed when Mickey Joseph was the wide receivers coach. Joseph is now at Nebraska, where Miller plans to visit soon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kerwin Walton trims his list down to five finalists

Former UNC basketball wing Kerwin Walton has made an update to his new recruitment here this weekend. After announcing he was heading to the portal on the final day of the deadline, Walton took the month of May to meet with teams and is now down to five finalists. Per Joe Tipton of On3, Walton has narrowed his list to Texas Tech, Clemson, Memphis, Oklahoma, and Kansas State. The team left off is Creighton who held the crystal ball prediction on 247Sports early on in his new recruitment.  But now, he will focus on these five schools and a decision should be coming soon. North Carolina transfer Kerwin Walton tells @On3sports he’s down to five schools: Texas TechClemsonOklahomaMemphisKansas Statehttps://t.co/zlqFtxq51J — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 30, 2022 Walton spent just two seasons at North Carolina and after an impressive first year where he was the team leader in three-point shooting, he saw his minutes drop here in 2021-22. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney dies in auto accident

Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an auto accident early Monday morning, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He was 25 years old. The former TCU standout was selected by the Vikings with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft and played in every game that season. However, the team released him in 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Carmichael
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions 'triplets' ranking falls into the bottom 10 across the league

Where do the Lions offensive “triplets” rank in the NFL? According to the analysts at CBS Sports, not very high. The CBS rankings of the top QB-RB-receiver of each NFL team plots the Lions at No. 24 overall. Detroit lands in the “Not awful but not great” tier of teams. Other denizens of that unsavory turf include the Giants, Steelers, Panthers, Jaguars and more. The grouping of QB Jared Goff, RB D’Andre Swift and TE T.J. Hockenson for the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Saints#Buccaneers#Panthers#American Football#Colts
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift turning heads in camp

Former Georgia running back D’Andre Swift looks in incredible shape headed into his third season as a Detroit Lion. Swift had his breakout year in 2021 for a Lions team that went 3-13-1. The Philadelphia native, who is UGA’s 7th all-time leading rusher (2,885 rushing yards) racked up 151 carries for 617 yards along with five touchdowns.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy