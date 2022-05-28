ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

5/28 Prep Baseball Scoreboard – Norwell advances in sectionals

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ya8JL_0ftkCUTZ00

(WANE) – After several postponements throughout the week, baseball sectional matchups picked up steam on Saturday afternoon.

In Class 3A, Norwell dominated Mississinewa to punch their ticket to Monday’s semifinal matchup against Oak Hill. Trey Bodenheimer led the way for the Knights with a three RBI performance, while Lleyton Bailey earned nine strikeouts in a complete game on Saturday.

In Class 4A, Snider, Carroll, Homestead and Wayne won their respective matchups to advance to Monday’s sectional title games.

Scroll below for a complete scoreboard of northeast Indiana sectional results:

Class 4A

Sectional 5 – DeKalb

Snider 13 Northrop 2
Carroll 12 DeKalb 3

Sectional 6 -Huntington

Columbia City 0 Homestead 4
Wayne 5 South Side 4

Class 3A

Sectional 22 – Angola

Concordia 4 Bishop Luers 3
Angola 5 Leo 8

Sectional 23 – Bellmont

Oak Hill 18 Marion 2
Norwell 9 Mississinewa 2

Class 2A

Sectional 35 – Westview

Fairfield 5 LaVille 1
Bremen 1 Westview 8

Sectional 36 – Eastside

Eastside 5 Adams Central 2
Woodlan 4 Bluffton 0

Sectional 37 – Wabash

Wabash 2 Carroll (Flora) 9
Whitko 7 Manchester 3

Class A

Sectional 51 – Fremont

Fremont 2 Blackhawk Christian 0
Elkhart Christian Academy 6 Canterbury 12
Lakewood Park Christian 2 Bethany Christian 4

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

5/27 Prep Softball Sectionals Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Whitko topped Cass 3-2 to win the 2A sectional 37 title on Friday while North Miami topped Caston 5-3 for the 1A sectional 52 crown in local softball action. 4A at Warsaw HSSectional SemifinalsConcord 18 Warsaw 2 (F-5)Elkhart 0 Northridge 10 (F-5)Title game at 11 a.m. Saturday 2A at Wabash […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Garrett’s Kelham signs with Ball State baseball

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett High School baseball standout Graham Kelham is taking his talented to Muncie as the senior signed to play baseball at Ball State University on Monday. A six-foot-four righty, Kelham will pitch for the Cardinals. Garrett plays its first game in sectionals this Saturday against Bishop Dwenger.
WANE 15

Northrop wins title, Wiley dominates at track regional

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North’s Addy Wiley completed the distance trifecta at Indiana Wesleyan University on Tuesday, winning the 800, 1,600, and 3,200 meter races at the girls regional track meet in Marion. Northrop’s Morgan Patterson also tallied a trifecta of her own, winning the 100 and 300 meter hurdles as well as the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwell#Sectionals#Angola#Manchester#Highschoolsports#Prep Baseball Scoreboard#Knights#Bellmont Oak Hill#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Standoff arrest as SWAT serves warrant in Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in police custody after barricading himself inside a Garrett mobile home park early Tuesday morning. Around 5 a.m., multiple police units were seen inside the North Pointe Crossing mobile home park in Garrett. That’s near the intersection of State Roads 327 and 8. Police could be seen at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy