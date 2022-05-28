ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPONSORED: Saline County Concrete is hiring!

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Local driving, home every night, competitive pay and benefits. Family-owned company. To...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 1

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Boyle, Nicholas Mark; 36; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Interfere w/ LEO;...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

School zones being enforced at Cottonwood, Sunset

Now that summer school has begun, school zone lights will be active in two parts of town through July 1. Earlier today, summer school began at Cottonwood Elementary School, 215 S. Phillips Avenue, and Sunset Elementary School, 1510 W. Republic Avenue. The schedule is as follows. During the above times,...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Rainfall ranges from trace to 3.73 inches

Reported rainfall from overnight storms varied from a trace to 3.73 inches. At the Salina Regional Airport, 2 inches of rain was reported. In southeastern Salina, near the Eagle Radio studios, 2.25 inches of rain fell. More rain is forecast to fall across the area Tuesday through Wednesday, according to...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Burr Oak gets funding from USDA for water system

The City of Burr Oak is getting a boost toward making improvements to its water distribution system thanks to a loan and a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. United States Department of Agriculture Acting State Director for Rural Development Kansas Dan Fischer today announced that the department...
BURR OAK, KS
Salina Post

Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 rollover accident

LINCOLN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Hyundai passenger vehicle driven by Lindsey M. Blakeman, 38, Aurora, Colorado, was westbound on Interstate 70 five miles east of Kansas 156 in the driving lane. A vehicle in the passing lane began to merge back into the driving lane.
LINCOLN COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Abilene wins two Best of Travel Awards

TravelAwaits readers selected Abilene as the Best U.S. Small Town to Visit for the second year in a row. Abilene also took first place in its Friendliest Small Towns in the U.S. contest. “To win one national award is a really big deal, but to win two is absolutely incredible,”...
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Tanks, other equipment stolen from shed NE of Salina

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of multiple items from a shed northeast of Salina. Sometime between midnight Friday and 12:14 p.m. Saturday, someone entered a shed in the 5000 block of N. Cunningham Road and stole the following, Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Utah man injured in north Salina motorcycle accident

A Utah man was injured when he lost control of his motorcycle in north Salina Tuesday morning. Kenneth Sabo, 69, was southbound on N. Ninth Street near Interstate 70 when he lost control of his 2014 Honda motorcycle in the rain and crashed, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The accident occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas equity efforts bring little change after George Floyd

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — First she saw the graphic cellphone video showing Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death in Georgia, then news that Breonna Taylor had been shot in her Kentucky home during a botched drug raid. But when Teresa Parks watched videos of the white Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee onto a Black man’s neck, and heard George Floyd cry out for his mother as his life drained away, she was spurred not just to tears, but also to action.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina man arrested for allegedly trying to strike partner with car

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including aggravated assault, after an incident Saturday evening. Officers were sent to the 700 block of E. Elm Street for the report of a domestic dispute, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Multiple witnesses reported seeing Walter Shields, 49,...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Deadly weekend of gun violence across Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating numerous shooting incidents over the Memorial Day weekend in the Wichita area. Two incidents left victims dead including a shooting where a man who had been walking his dog shot and killed a 30-year-old man at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of East Harry, according to Office Paul Cruz.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man shot while practicing firearm safety with teen

A local man suffered a gunshot wound while practicing firearm safety with a teen east of Salina Sunday afternoon. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that a 45-year-old Salina man and a 15-year-old Salina girl were target shooting with a 9mm handgun on a relative's property in the 900 block of N. Simpson Road when the shooting occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Sunday. The man told deputies that the two were practicing firearm safety when all of a sudden, it felt like someone had tackled him.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Sunflower Summer launches; 90 venues to visit plus bonus events

TOPEKA — An educational program that allowed more than 71,000 Kansans last summer to access museums, zoos, historic landmarks and outdoor locations for free kicked off Saturday with even more venues to help promote family engagement and keep students learning during the summer months. The Sunflower Summer Program, which...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina man facing requested third DUI charge after crashes

A local man was arrested in connection to multiple crashes late Friday afternoon in south Salina. The first crash occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of S. Ninth Street. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Edwin Rodriguez, 36, of Salina, was northbound in the 2200 block of S. Ninth Street in a 2017 Toyota Forerunner when his vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2001 Subaru Forester driven by Joseph Sharp, 49, of Salina. Sharp then fled the scene.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Beloit student earns national recognition in KidWind Competition

TOPEKA – Students from three Kansas schools earned national recognition for their knowledge of wind energy, including the design and construction of a competition wind turbine, at the National KidWind Challenge held last week in San Antonio, Texas. The Kansas award winners:. ●Elementary National Champion, Hutch STEM Blue, Hutchinson...
BELOIT, KS
