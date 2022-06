Formula 1 drivers were “shocked” to see Haas star Mick Schumacher’s car rip in half during his crash at the Monaco Grand Prix.Schumacher lost control of the car coming into the swimming pool section after switching to dry tyres following poor weather conditions. The 23-year-old, son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, escaped unharmed but that did not stop his colleagues from sharing their shock at the wreckage.“When I saw the gearbox completely out, it was quite shocking,” AlphaTauri star Pierre Gasly told Motorsport.com. “For the red flag, they took some time, but it was the right thing to do. I...

2 DAYS AGO