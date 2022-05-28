ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19 00:40

Governor Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, according to his office, and plans to work remotely. He will remain in isolation through at least June 2 and until he tests negative.

"This morning, the governor tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms," the statement said.

The statement also said that the governor has received a prescription for the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which has proven effective against COVID-19, and that he will begin his 5-day regimen of the medication immediately.

The governor is vaccinated and has received both eligible boosters, as recently as May 18.

Comments / 27

Cookie La Paz
3d ago

Must be a slow day for news to be reporting on someone testing positive for a virus with 99.9% survival. Now if Newsom was part of the .1% and had a .1% of survival that would be news.

Reply(1)
5
Cookie La Paz
3d ago

Newsom is trying to detract from the news that his appointees at CPUC are refusing to honor requests for public records regarding PG&E and how he forgave their $200 million fine for starting fires in California.

Reply(1)
5
Robert Davis
3d ago

Great!!! How could he get Covid-19 if he is fully vaccinated?? I wonder where he is getting his Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine???

Reply
5
