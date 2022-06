Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff have made five-star small forward Matas Buzelis a priority in the 2023 class. And rightfully so. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound small forward out of New Hampshire is a top 10 prospect in that 2023 class and has 13 offers with programs like UNC, Kentucky and Florida State in pursuit of him. With North Carolina having two five-star commits already in Simeon Wilcher and G.G. Jackson, adding someone like Buzelis would be the icing on the cake for the class. But how would Buzelis feel playing alongside someone like Jackson who was recently named the top recruit...

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO