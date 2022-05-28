ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Boise Rescue Mission’s Nampa Fundraiser Concludes

By Kevin Miller
KIDO Talk Radio
 3 days ago
Once again, thanks to your generosity, the Boise Rescue Mission will have additional funds to help get them through the lean summer months. We've been soliciting pennies and every other household items at the Nampa Walmart located on Garrity and Franklin for the last six days. For over ten years, we've...

Shawna Longo
3d ago

I'm so glad some people can contribute in these horrible inflation times and no energy-efficient independence 😢 SOCIALISM IS GOING TO DESTROY AMERICA AS WE KNOW IT! IT'S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW BEFORE OUR EYES WAKE UP AND VOTE THE ELITIST OUT OF OUR GOVERNMENT AND THAT MEANS BOTH SIDES!!!

Society
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

