Amber Alert: Denver police say woman, two children were taken by force during domestic violence incident

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday evening, after Denver police say a mother and her two children were taken by force during a domestic violence incident.

Police said Francheska Tafoya, 24, and her two children Ramon Marrufo, 2 months, and Naveana Marrufo, 1, were kidnapped near East 40th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. They were last seen at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Julian Maruffo-Gutierrez.

Police said they may be traveling in a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban with Colorado license plate 4111262. The people involved may have ties to the Fort Collins and Loveland areas, according to the Denver Police Department.

Tafoya is described as 5-foot, 2-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Maruffo-Gutierrez is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the department.

Anyone who sees the suspected vehicle or family should not approach them and instead call 911 or 720-913-2000 immediately.