Made in ALX, a collective of more than 40 Alexandria-based makers, creators and artists, is opening a retail store and workshop space in Old Town North. Made in ALX will open at 533 Montgomery St. Preview shopping days are this Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The grand opening is planned for Saturday, June 11. Shoppers either day will be entered to win a $150 gift card.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO