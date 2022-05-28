Avalanche's Josh Manson to face dad, Oilers assistant coach in Western Conference Finals

DENVER — For Josh Manson, the Western Conference Finals is a family affair.

The Avalanche defenseman will be going against his dad in Colorado's seven-game series against the Edmonton Oilers. Manson's father, Dave, has been an assistant coach for the Oilers since February and played for the Oilers for three seasons (1991-94).

"They've been playing some good hockey lately. I think they're a bit of a different team," Josh Manson said after Friday's win over the Blues. "Obviously, with my dad going there, I think the coaching staff has done a good job with it so far."

Josh, who was traded from the Ducks to the Avalanche in March, is sure to play a key role in Colorado's matchup with Edmonton. He has played in all 10 of the Avalanche's playoff games, and has had a couple of big moments — scoring the game-winning goal in Game 1 against the Blues and coming up with an incredible save during a penalty kill in Game 6 in St. Louis Friday.

Throughout the Western Conference Finals, Josh will likely go head-to-head with Oilers forward Connor McDavid, who some say is the best hockey player in the NHL, and maybe the world, right now. And he looks forward to that challenge.

"It's going to be a tough series," Josh said. "They're playing fast. They've got some big bodies. Obviously, they've got some pretty good skill up front in (Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaistl). It's going to be a new challenge for us, but we're excited for it."

For the Manson family, this Stanley Cup Playoffs series will be much more than a hockey game. Josh's father played 16 years in the NHL, after being drafted 11th overall in the 1985 draft. And Josh is in his eighth year in the league, with what looks to be a promising career ahead.

So come Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Ball Arena, while the series is sure to be intense, for Josh and his dad, it will also be incredibly rewarding.

"I congratulated him, obviously," Josh said. "But then he reached out (Friday) and he said, 'go win this game so I can come see my granddaughter.' That' No. 1 on his list. He wants to come to Colorado to see my daughter, his granddaughter. That was the important thing. Other than that, we haven't really talked much about hockey. It's just been family stuff as usual. And that's how it's been my entire life growing up."