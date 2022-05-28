Vista's 7-5 win over Central Catholic earns Eagles section title

05.29.2022 | 4:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The 16/17-year-old male was driving westbound on Mira Mesa Blvd and fell asleep at the wheel after attending a friend’s birthday party. He was on his way home to Oceanside. The car left the roadway and first hit a tree. The car continued for another 40 feet and hit a large electrical junction box, knocking it off of it’s footing. The teen was trapped for over 50 minutes due to the fear that the electrical wires were live with 12,000 volts of electricity. The teen was not injured. Once an SDG&E employee arrived to check on the electrical lines, the teen was able to get out of the vehicle under his own power. the electricity is out for the majority of the surrounding neighborhood and the traffic lights are out along Mira Mesa Blvd, and many drivers are not stopping at the intersection but speeding through. There is no estimated time for the repairs to be done and the electricity to be turned back on. Almost 700 customers are without power at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

