Vista's 7-5 win over Central Catholic earns Eagles section title
By Matt Long
goldcountrymedia.com
3 days ago
Vista del Lago claimed its first softball section championship on Saturday, defeating Central Catholic, 7-5, to win the Division III title. Though it was the team’s first time in a championship game, the program has had plenty of strong teams; always knocking on the door, but never getting through it. Julie...
The FREE Movies in the Park series is hosted in the summer by the City of Vista and the County of San Diego. Come watch some of your favorite films under the stars on a large screen in Vista! Throw your favorite blanket or chair down and just relax in the city park. As soon as the sun goes down, we’ll roll the movie. The selections are based on the top results from the Movies in the Park public survey.
The search for a 48-year-old man who went missing while swimming near Corona Del Mar has been suspended. The unidentified swimmer went missing Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. He was last seen wearing blue biker shorts near Corona Del Mar, the Coast Guard said. On Saturday, crews searched in the water for the […]
SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been out and about in San Diego lately, then you’ve noticed the brilliant jacaranda trees that are blooming right now. “Absolutely breath-taking,” said Madison Clark. “They look beautiful. I like the colors,” said Sandy LeMasters. “They’re very bright, you know,...
05.29.2022 | 4:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The 16/17-year-old male was driving westbound on Mira Mesa Blvd and fell asleep at the wheel after attending a friend's birthday party. He was on his way home to Oceanside. The car left the roadway and first hit a tree. The car continued for another 40 feet and hit a large electrical junction box, knocking it off of it's footing. The teen was trapped for over 50 minutes due to the fear that the electrical wires were live with 12,000 volts of electricity. The teen was not injured. Once an SDG&E employee arrived to check on the electrical lines, the teen was able to get out of the vehicle under his own power. the electricity is out for the majority of the surrounding neighborhood and the traffic lights are out along Mira Mesa Blvd, and many drivers are not stopping at the intersection but speeding through. There is no estimated time for the repairs to be done and the electricity to be turned back on. Almost 700 customers are without power at this time.
The hottest pepper in the world is ridiculously hot, as you can imagine. The Carolina Reaper, which has been known to measure on the Scoville Heat scale at 2,200,000 SHU, which is about 880 times hotter than your typical jalapeno. Many can't even eat part of one Carolina Reaper, but...
With the summer holidays coming up, many are planning their family vacation. A fishing trip is a great option for spending quality time in nature and developing new skills. To help make the choice easier, FishingBooker released its list of the best California family fishing spots. And Oceanside made the cut!
A man was shot once in his upper leg in the parking lot of Helix High School in La Mesa on Memorial Day evening, according to police. Residents near the school reported hearing gunshots from the campus at around 6:20 p.m., and described two vehicles leaving the parking lot after the shots were heard, according to a La Mesa Police Department sergeant.
America's Finest City may not actually be so spectacular after all -- at least according an annual report of the best cities to live in the U.S., which placed San Diego pretty close to the bottom this year. U.S. News & World Report analyzed 150 of the most populated metro...
Moonlight Cinema Series is coming back this summer at One Paseo, following a great inaugural run in 2021. The Moonlight Cinema Series is being expanded to span every Saturday in June and July, beginning on June 4 with a screening of Encanto and continuing through July 30, which will see Sing 2 on the outdoor big screen.
Firefighters battled a pre-dawn blaze Friday beneath the Laurel Street bridge on state Route 163 in Balboa Park. The fire, of unknown origin, caused traffic to be shut down in a northbound lane for more than an hour after it was initially reported, shortly before 5 a.m. A San Diego...
The Lab Collaborative, a new restaurant in Oceanside, has teamed up with its neighbor South O Brewing Company to create its first Mexican-style lager: The Lab Cerveza. While this is the first beer the two businesses have made together, turns out it isn’t the first time this duo has worked together. Twice a week, The Lab’s food truck sets up shop at South O Brewing.
When people mention San Diego, California, we immediately think of its vast palm trees, fabulous beaches, and shopping stores scattered all over the place. But despite that, San Diego is also home to incredible landscapes that can provide an escape for those who want to check off their outdoor bucket lists. Even if you live in the bustling city of San Diego, you can still find a way to get your dose of nature within a minute or an hour’s drive from here.
Bishop Robert McElroy, who leads the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego, says he was fast asleep when the news broke that Pope Francis had selected him to be one of the 21 new cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church. He said he was awakened by an avalanche of calls,...
Most of the 2000-odd acres proposed for sale in 1963 would go to Irvin Kahn’s University City Corporation. Kahn had holdings all over the city’s north, but they weren’t contiguous; what he and the city’s elected and unelected officials wanted to do was trade away the unbroken, large pueblo lots to him for the smaller slivers and scraps that Kahn had collected.
