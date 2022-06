STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Following the cougar attack near Fruitland on Saturday, nearby campgrounds are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of their guests. Over the weekend, a cougar attacked nine-year-old Lily Kryzhanivskyy while at a camp near Fruitland. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said she was released from the intensive care unit on Monday. After testing over the weekend, WDFW also confirms the young male cougar tested negative for rabies and is deceased.

